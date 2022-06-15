The Best Smartwatches for Dad to Gift This Father’s Day

Smartwatches are becoming smarter and more useful for people of all ages. It not only shows you how many calories you burned throughout the day, but it also gives you a lot of other information like Pulse Ox, Advanced sleep (with sleep stages), Body Battery energy monitoring, All-day stress tracking, Respiration, Hydration logging, and 24/7 Heart Rate, fitness age of the user (which is based on the user’s VO2 max, resting heart rate, and body mass index (BMI) ), etc. The smartwatch of today can even go as far as to allow you to control your phone from your wrist.

This makes smartwatches an ideal gift for Father’s Day. They can assist them in keeping track of their health as well as serve as a normal watch for keeping time. Here’s a list of the best smartwatches to show your appreciation for your father from Garmin India.

Venu 2 Plus, That Empowers Active Lifestyle: This smartwatch with an AMOLED display and calling feature, is the ideal combination of design and functionality for keeping your father’s health on track. If your father is looking for a watch to complement his daily routine, this is the watch for him.

The Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body – Work On A New Look’. The newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress, and generate a report via the Garmin Connect™ app to monitor the statistics.

The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more. The users can now enjoy enhanced battery life for up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode, and up to 8 hours in GPS with music mode. Ten minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS with music battery life. In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs, or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s outdoor activity. Available on Amazon.

Forerunner 55, A choice of runner: This easy-to-use GPS smartwatch is the perfect gift for a father who loves to run or who wants to start his running journey.

The watch is designed for people of all skill levels to track their stats and chase their fitness goals. The Forerunner 55 will help your father to kickstart his running routine.

Designed for new runners, the Forerunner 55 is lightweight and has a sleek look. With comprehensive running modes, tailored daily training tips, and enhanced health monitoring, it will help you improve your performance both on and off the track. Available on Amazon.

fēnix 7 Ultimate Multiband GPS, Smartwatch with Power Sapphire Solar Lens: Turn your exertion into exhilaration with the US Military MIL-STD-810 built Garmin Fēnix 7 series. Fully equipped with a robust suite of rugged features, the Fenix 7 series comes with an ultra-tough athletic design and an inbuilt industry first flashlight. This rough and rugged smartwatch is perfect for the adventurous fathers on their way start a new adventure.

The smartwatch supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations. An ideal choice for the runners as the Real-Time Stamina feature allows users to adjust their speed and intensity in real-time based on their current physical strength. During long-distance races, athletes can activate the Up Ahead feature to set their strategy before the race. By using Garmin Connect, users can also create a route and mark waypoints.

Once synced with the smartwatch, pre-set checkpoints, water stations, medical stations, and other route data will be displayed to the athlete. The Power Manager function has been upgraded, allowing the overall battery life of fēnix 7X to increase by nearly 300%, achieving up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar-charged, and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. The device features more than 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, and more. It also comes with pre-loaded high-intensity interval training workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, etc. Available on Amazon.