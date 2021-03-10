Shadowlands is the flashy new expansion in the World of Warcraft universe, complete with stunning graphics and an updated WoW engine. If you’re playing Shadowlands, then you’re going to want to optimize your settings, so you have the best in-game experience. Many players mess with their settings once and then never again. Did you apply your current settings a few expansions ago? Or maybe you just left everything on the default. Whatever your situation, there’s always something you can improve to take your gaming experience to the next level.

Getting the Best FPS

The first thing you need to do is ensure that you’re running the latest version of your operating system. While this is always recommended for security purposes, in the case of Windows 10 users, it will also ensure you can achieve maximum FPS in WoW. The Windows update for October 2020 vastly improves FPS in games, so make sure you’re running this version or newer.

Once you’ve done that, head over to your Battle.net launcher, where we’re going to make sure it’s not soaking up resources in the background while you play. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Battle.net launcher.

Click on the Blizzard logo in the top left corner.

Click ‘settings’.

Under the General tab, make sure the following fields are unchecked: Allow multiple instances of Battle.net. Use browser hardware acceleration.

Also, in the General tab, under the When I Launch a Game section, select the option, ‘ Exist Battle.net completely’.

Optimizations inside WoW Shadowlands

Hit the escape key to bring up the system settings menu. What you do here will depend on what is important to you in your games. If you’re looking for peak performance (high FPS), you will want to turn all the graphic settings down. If you want to immerse yourself in a beautiful world and don’t care as much about performance, then do the opposite. If you want a happy medium, then here’s what we recommend:

Anti-aliasing off.

Vertical Sync disabled.

For Texture Resolution and Spell Density, select Fair, and Half, respectively.

Projected Textures enabled.

View distance at 5.

Triple Buffering off

User Interface

WoW players typically fall into two camps. They either love the native WoW interface with its old MMO-art style charm, or they hate it and try to get as far away from it as possible. Regardless of which camp you fall into; you likely make some changes to your UI. The UI is essentially how the game communicates with you – it’s how you receive the in-game information you need to be a competitive player. A bad UI can mean you miss critical pieces of information and make the wrong moves at the wrong time.

The easiest way to get an attractive and effective UI is to use a UI addon. Our recommendation is ElvUI, a full UI replacement for WoW. It completely replaces the native Blizzard UI with one that follows better UI principles like central health/enemy bar placements, and so on.

Benefits of ElvUI:

You can customize every part of the UI to your preferences.

It’s very popular. This means you can talk with other users to get design ideas.

You can apply community plugins to customize the experience further.

One thing to note about ElvUI is that it’s a unified UI overhaul rather than a collection of several addons. This means you can’t download additional addons for specific parts of your UI like the Name Plates or Action Bars. However, you shouldn’t need to.

Keybinds

Keybinds are one of the things that make WoW so complex and difficult to learn for new players. Each class has around 20-30 abilities that they need access to at any given time. We can’t go through the best specific keybinds for each class here, but we can tell you the logic behind effective keybinds.

Here are some rules to live by when it comes to keybinds:

Bind keys that are easily accessible with your left-hand during combat. These are 1,2,3,4,5,Q,W,E,R,T,A,S,D,F,G,Z,X,C,V,B. Depending on your hand size, flexibility, or keyboard layout, you might also be able to utilize F1, F2, F3, F4, and so on.

Use control, shift, and alt to modify your keys to get even more keybinds in the same location.

Think of keybinds in groupings. For example, rotational abilities should feel good to execute because you’re going to be hitting these keys all the time. Next, you’ll want to bind your reactional abilities like interrupts. These should be in the next available slots after your rotational abilities.

