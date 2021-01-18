Games are the best way to get rid of negative emotions. There are many of them. So, some users can play live casino tables, and others can choose harder PC games. These are the best options if you are looking for something movie themed.

Alien: Isolation, 2014

It’s a survival horror from Creative Assembly based on the world-famous sci-fi film Alien by Ridley Scott. It’s the best representative of the space horror genre. The action of this fascinating and sometimes rather scary game takes place on a space station captured by a terrifying alien monster that the protagonist has to hide and run away from during the whole game.

The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, 2004

Fantastic stealth action shooter, which in the opinion of many gamers was even better than the original Riddick movie. Chronologically, Escape from Butcher Bay tells the story of Riddick’s adventures in a high-security space prison. This game for PC was so successful that in 2009 it was remade together with the add-on The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena.

Friday the 13th: The Game, 2017

It’s an online game in the genre of multiplayer horror with asymmetrical gameplay, based on the cult horror films Friday the 13th, telling about the bloody atrocities of the masked maniac. It’s Jason Voorhees, who caused a massacre in the summer camp. You can play here as both the maniac himself and the survivors, each with unique abilities and trying to escape their nightmarish stalker.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

It’s an action-adventure where the main character is one of the most popular Marvel Comics superheroes, Wolverine. The story is based on the events of the comic book movie of the same name. The gameplay is a dynamic and brutal slasher with lots of bright techniques.

The Godfather: The Game, 2006

A crime action game is based on Francis Coppola’s series of gangster movies. It’s highly recommended to fans of such games like Mafia and GTA. It has a great story, interesting and intense gameplay, and even an open world, although not as huge as in GTA 5 or Mafia.

The Thing, 2002

A horror game based on John Carpenter’s sci-fi film The Thing. A very fascinating computer game that cannot boast beautiful graphics because of its age. This horror game was released in 2002 on PC.

The Matrix: Path of Neo, 2005

The game, released in 2005 on PC and consoles is dedicated to the adventures of Neo from the trilogy of the great sci-fi movies The Matrix. Dynamic and stylish fights in the spirit of the original physics games, mind-blowing plot and other features of the movies were carefully transferred by Shiny Entertainment to this bright action-adventure game.

Stranglehold, 2007

It’s a bright and dynamic action game inspired by the work of director John Woo, who created inimitable Hong Kong action movies. The prototype of the main character is police detective Ian, who wages a merciless war against bandits.