The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 brings ‘Scream for Screen’ offers for all televisions across screen sizes

If you’re on a lookout for a new television or an upgrade to your existing one, then look no further. This year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival – India’s much-awaited annual festive shopping event brings the ‘Scream for Screen’ offers with a wide range of latest televisions across 32, 43, 50 (inches) screen sizes from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, LG, and OnePlus among others. Customers can also get additional offers on their SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions. For more details click here. So don’t waste any time and get shopping on Amazon.in.

Here are some of the latest televisions on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers that are available during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022:

32 Inch Television:

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV – It comes with HD-Ready Display to make you experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. The 20W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. The PatchWall 4 feature delivers the IMDb rating so that you can navigate through the multiverse of incredible content from more than 30 content partners. You can avail this for INR. 8,999

It comes with to make you experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. The 20W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. The feature delivers the IMDb rating so that you can navigate through the multiverse of incredible content from more than 30 content partners. You can avail this for INR. 8,999 OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV – It comes with HD-Ready Display which adds imagination, intelligence and a fascinating value to your TV by treating it with a vivid imagery with a high colour range. The 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhances the experience and delivers crystal clear sound quality. It also comes with Bezel less designs, multi-port connectivity, powered by Android TV, and OnePlus connect app. You can avail this for INR 11,499

It comes with which adds imagination, intelligence and a fascinating value to your TV by treating it with a vivid imagery with a high colour range. The 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhances the experience and delivers crystal clear sound quality. It also comes with Bezel less designs, multi-port connectivity, powered by Android TV, and OnePlus connect app. You can avail this for INR 11,499 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV – It’s thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your home interior to create a better viewing experience. It comes with the advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen with Dynamic Color Enhancer. The Dolby Audio provides a Movie-like Sound Experience with more immersive theater-quality sound at home. You can get this for INR. 12,980.

43 Inch Television:

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series: It comes with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160), and with the Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz. It is embedded with Dual-band Wi-Fi. Experience the theatre like sound with 24 Watts Output Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding. You can buy this at an effective price of INR 25,990

It comes with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160), and with the Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz. It is embedded with Dual-band Wi-Fi. Experience the theatre like sound with 24 Watts Output Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding. You can buy this at an effective price of INR 25,990 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series: Samsung Crystal 4K Series is a Mid-range premium TV by the leading Television brand in India with a 4K Display which can produce about 1 billion colors. The PurColor technology enables the TV to display a huge range of colors to make pictures look more lifelike. Thanks to adaptive Sound technology the TV optimizes the sound based on the viewing environment. You can get this for INR 30,980.

50 Inches and above Television: