The All-new Philips TAS2505 Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Portable Bluetooth speakers have been embracing a market expansion as consumers are progressively drifting toward the product category. With an aim to fulfil this growing demand from consumers amassed with advanced technology and trendy design, TPV Technology today announced the launch of the all-new Philips TAS2505B Portable Bluetooth wireless speaker.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 rated and can withstand total immersion in water up to 1m deep for up to 30 minutes. Having multi-color LEDs that flash random colors in sync with the music with more than 10 hours of play time on a full charge (in 2.5 hours only) and a wireless range of 20m, the new Philips TAS2505B is the perfect speaker for occasions like a trip to the mountains & family get-togethers.

Additionally, the all-new Philips compact Bluetooth speaker comes with a built-in microphone convenient for hands-free calling, Mono loudspeakers with passive radiator for punchy base and others features like Type-C USB charging port, automatic pairing, digital volume control system, and a carry-on strap making it easy to tote it anywhere possible for a seamless audio experience.

Commenting on the launch of the new portable speaker, Mr. Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “The booming growth of the music industry has resulted in an increase in the use of portable Bluetooth speakers among consumers all over the world. We are focusing on expanding our audio product portfolio as these products are popularly being used on social occasions such as family and friend gatherings, birthday parties, achievement celebrations and others, and is accelerating the demand of this category. With this launch, we are confident that we will be able to address the needs of our tech-savvy consumer base and offer an all-inclusive experience like never before.”

To further spread the festive cheer, the Philips TAS2505B will be available in black color at an attractive price of INR 4,999 and is available at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Key Product Features:

Tough and IPX7 waterproof

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7- rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.

10 hours play time

Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 10 hours play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. There’s a built-in mic for calls, and the music pauses automatically when a call comes in.

Multi-color LED lights

Get ready to light it up! The speaker grille has LEDs that flash random colors in time to the music, and dim if you turn the volume down. The included carry strap makes it easy to tote the speaker. Or hang it from the handlebars of your bike.

Pick your colorway

Always do you. This compact Bluetooth speaker is available in several colorways, so you can rock your style wherever you go.