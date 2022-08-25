The all-new vivo V25 Pro goes on sale today

Ads

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the sale availability of the newly launched vivo V25 Pro. The smartphone comes in two vibrant colors- – Sailing Blue and Pure Black and is priced at INR 35,999 for (8GB+128GB) and INR 39,999 for (12GB+256GB) variant.

vivo V25 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart, vivo India e-store along with partner retail stores across India, starting today. Customers can avail a flat discount of INR 3,500 (applicable on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions) along with additional exchange bonus of Flat INR 3,000.

Offering premium design aesthetics, V25 Pro is designed to provide a perfect combination of class and innovation with 64 MP OIS Night camera, Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, 120Hz 3D Curved Display and 32MP Eye AF selfie camera, offering a complete experience to the users. The all-new V25 Pro aims to enable users with the power to embark on a self-expression journey with its stunning camera, high-performance energy-efficient hardware, all cased in an exquisitely designed body.

