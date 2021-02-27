Tesla impressed the world with pictures of the interior of their new 2021 electric vehicle! Desire to discover everything about this tech miracle? Find out that in the article!

Frankly speaking, numerous rumors regarding the Model S Refresh agitated tech maniacs for almost half a year before Tesla’s engineering team finally unveiled the solution.

What should they expect of the refreshed vehicle? Tesla’s team is sure that clients will come in awe of a horizontal dashboard, ground-breaking construction of a steering wheel, a refreshed center stack, an innovative wood effect trim, and a touchscreen for passengers at posterior seats.

Now, most probably, a question like “How does Tesla implement such unbelievable things?” appears in your mind. The answer is they recruit world-class engineers that generate ideas like true inventors! To design a solution like that, most reputable manufacturers search for engineering talents to get suspension engineering solutions at various marketplaces. So, in case you want to get professional engineering support, check there as well.

Let’s now get back to revealing Tesla’s Model S Refresh.

Vehicle’s Interior and More

<Alt> 2021 Model S by Tesla

At the end of 2020, Tesla decided to stop designing updates for the Model S and X. This fact made experts presume that the manufacturer’s old-established offroader and sedan will finally get the refreshment many judged they required. And they got to the heart of the case!

The innovative interior of the Plaid Model S possesses a horizontal dash screen, which is equivalent to the Model 3 and Model Y. Previously, X and S models had a vertical touchscreen that extended from the center stack to the dashboard. Additionally, the engineering team added a wireless charging construction which is located under the screen.

Great news now! Refreshed Model S gets tri-zone environmental controls. The new steering wheel has a half-circle shape which resembles Roadster’s design.

The new model has all the rights to get identified as the role model for minimalism because the manufacturer accentuated “the less is better” principle for the interior, i.e. they got rid of ventilation openings as well as the air-conditioning.

The refreshed system will also have trizonal environmental supervision. The last allows users to configure airflow variations to gain individual comfort.

Refreshed vehicle by Tesla is equipped with a redesigned center stack. Those who witnessed that on images comment that it is a decent supplement. The center stack with the storage zone now has a design with a sliding door (here they substituted traditional “swinging” for “sliding” action). Wonderful, agree?

Extra storage areas can be found in the innovative doorknobs.

According to Tesla’s engineers, the new center display is considered a perfect solution for those who are keen on gaming and entertainment at any time. The reason for that is the display’s breathtaking features: extremely bright colors with super high responsiveness level and 2200×1300 resolution.

In front of the driver, they may observe a second display. It helps to get essential driving data. Passengers on the backseat can enjoy a third display which provides them with additional control and entertainment.

The innovative touchscreen demonstrates the processing power as of ten teraflops. What is that all about? This feature means that users may play games inside a vehicle (using Tesla Arcade) on equal terms with the modern top gaming consoles. The game center can be easily used with wireless controllers. So, passengers will play any game from any seat inside the car!

Users may fix temperature and airflow with no ventilation openings on all three displays. When it is hot outdoors, Cabin Overheat Protection guarantees that inside the vehicle, passengers will enjoy a cool temperature. On the contrary, when it is cold, the system immediately warms the salon.

The refreshed model possesses no shifting and stalks. As Tesla states, this provides users with experiencing the greatest vehicle to drive and to be driven in.

During sunny weather, passengers can enjoy sunlight as well as panoramic views of the sun and the sky due to a full glass roof. The last keeps out UV/infrared light. This feature helps to minimize glare when the sun shines right over your head. Though, the manufacturer doesn’t recommend staring at the sun even if the glass resists UV or infrared light anyway.

On his page on Twitter, Elon Musk announced that the 2021 Refreshed Model S will get available for purchase this spring (rumors reveal that this will happen at the beginning of March). Additionally, Elon Musk stated that this new vehicle is the first car (available for mass production) to gain up to a hundred kilometers per hour in less than two seconds. However, later he corrected his tweet and claimed that the car will be able to achieve up to two (!) hundred kilometers per hour. Well, we will see!