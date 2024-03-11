Terra Luna Classic Embarks on a Significant Upgrade with v2.4.2, Eyes New Futures Listing

The Terra Luna Classic community has embraced a pivotal software upgrade, moving forward with the v2.4.2 proposal. This unanimous decision paves the way for profound advancements in the blockchain’s infrastructure and potential market impact.

The Terra Luna Classic community has begun voting on the v2.4.2 upgrade, aimed at introducing IBC-Hooks to facilitate dApp onboarding.

The upgrade received overwhelming support, with a 100% approval rate from validators who have voted so far.

This upgrade could significantly influence LUNC’s market positioning, with speculations on its futures listing and price movements.

Upgrade Overview

The Terra Luna Classic’s v2.4.2 upgrade, dubbed “Upgrade v7,” is set to introduce crucial developments such as IBC-Hooks, which are instrumental for the onboarding of decentralized applications (dApps), notably the Enterprise DAO. Other key improvements include an End-to-End and Interchain Testing Suite, fixes in the processing of MsgExec in Tax Ante Handler, and more comprehensive testing for MsgExec handling.

The voting for this major software update commenced on the Station wallet, where validators and the community express their approval. The upgrade proposes to halt the Terra Luna Classic chain at block height 17309000, expected around March 25, 2024, at 14:00 UTC, with voting concluding on March 15. This decision follows extensive community discussion and reflects a concerted effort to enhance the blockchain’s functionality and security.

Impact on LUNC’s Market Performance

Despite a dip in futures open interest across major exchanges, LUNC’s price remains buoyant. The introduction of 1000LUNC Open Interest (OI) on Binance has provided a steady support for its market value. The anticipation surrounding the upgrade and its potential to foster a bull market could propel LUNC towards the speculated target price of $0.0005.

The current trading activity shows LUNC at a price of $0.000196, navigating through a 24-hour trading volume that saw a 25% decline. Despite this, the upgrade’s prospects and the broader crypto market dynamics offer a promising outlook for Terra Luna Classic’s future.

The Terra Luna Classic community’s unanimous decision to advance with the v2.4.2 upgrade marks a significant milestone in the blockchain’s journey towards innovation and market relevance. By enabling the onboarding of dApps through IBC-Hooks and implementing critical fixes and enhancements, this upgrade not only strengthens Terra Luna Classic’s infrastructure but also sets the stage for future growth and market performance. As the community awaits the full impact of these developments, the optimism surrounding LUNC’s futures listing and potential price appreciation reflects a broader confidence in the blockchain’s evolving narrative.