Tenda Launches CP3 Full HD 360° AI Camera with 3 months free cloud storage

Tenda announces the launch of its all-new Full HD 1080p Smart AI Security Camera — CP3. The new security camera marks an extension of its present product portfolio and targets the SOHO category in India.

The Tenda CP3 is a highly intelligent, AI-driven security camera system that features a Full HD 1080p image sensor. It can rotate, pan and tilt to cover a total 360° in areas such as homes, small businesses, and small offices. The security camera is also equipped with a 2-way full-duplex audio communication system, apart from smart motion detection and tracking. The Tenda CP3 is a very versatile product that can be installed in homes, offices, classrooms, shops and other small areas that need 24×7 remote surveillance. Check out some of the highlights below:

Auto Targeting and Tracking: Thanks to the inbuilt AI mechanism, CP3 can automatically track the very movement of everything that passes by.

Sound and Light Alarm: The CP3 features a flashing light and a loud alarm too which kicks into action the moment there’s any type of movement in the surveillance area. The moment motion or intrusion is detected, the sound and light alarms go off, and you simultaneously receive a notification alert on your smartphone.

S-motion Detection: The Tenda CP3 has a unique artificial intelligence (AI) mechanism that accurately helps to detect and identify human body shapes and movement. It detects suspicious movement automatically, triggers an alarm, and sends notifications on your mobile in real-time.

360° coverage: With a pan/tilt design that enables flexible rotation in all directions, the Tenda CP3 covers the area 360° horizontally and 155° vertically (90° up, 65° down) leaving no blind spots.

Instant Privacy Mode: The moment you come home, you can simply tap on the app and the camera rotates downward, allowing you full privacy.

Free Cloud Subscription: Get instant access to all your recorded videos which are safely and securely stored on the cloud from any remote location. Avail a 3 months free cloud subscription on every Tenda CP3 to store 24×7 recordings on the cloud.

John Dong, Director for Tenda India, commented on the product launch stating, “The Indian surveillance market has seen a spike in CCTV requirements in the recent years. Most users often lookout for a smart and easy-to-use security camera. Tenda has designed the CP3 that specially caters to those seeking a smart security camera system for their home or small office on a tight budget. To bridge the requirement of a Smart AI-based and affordable security camera, the CP3 is an absolute utility product, engineered to meet all Home Surveillance requirements, and we call it Guard Camera”.

Salient Features:

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Video Encoding Standard : Smart H.264

: Smart H.264 Night mode: ICR Infrared

ICR Infrared Wireless: 802.11n/g/n @2.4GHz

802.11n/g/n @2.4GHz Security : 64/128-bit WEP, WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK

: 64/128-bit WEP, WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK Power : DC 9V＝1A

: DC 9V＝1A Product Size : 103x88X88mm

: 103x88X88mm Antenna : Internal

: Internal Storage : MicroSD card support up to 128GB

: MicroSD card support up to 128GB Package Content: Camera, Power adapter, Wall mount kit, installation guide

Pricing and Availability:

The Tenda CP3 Smart AI Security Camera will be available through all leading retail stores and will soon be available on online stores for a price of INR 2,999 only.