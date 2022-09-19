Telegram launches Infinite Reactions and Emoji Statuses feature on their platform to enhance the user chat experience

Telegram Messenger in its latest update has released Infinite Reactions, Emoji Statuses, and much more to enhance the user chat experience. Telegram’s previous update has revolutionized the usage of emojis by adding an open platform for creating custom animated emojis. With the latest update, Telegram aims to provide users with ways to engage these new emoticons while chatting where they can express their feelings better.

Infinite Reactions

All users now have access to dozens of reactions – including those that were previously only available with Telegram Premium. Telegram has accommodated all the new emojis and expanded the reaction panel. The reactions which users prefer using frequently will now be shown at the top. Additionally, users with a premium subscription, can now choose reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis and use 3 reactions per message. The changes are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats. Also, group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups or not.

Emoji Statuses With this latest update, premium users can add an animated emoji status, displayed next to their name (in place of the Premium Badge of a user in the chat list), and let people know how they are feeling or doing currently. Users can set 7 standard statuses that change the colour to match different Telegram themes or choose from an infinite number of custom emojis.

Improved Login Flow

Users who log in and out frequently can now receive login codes through their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google. Signing up or logging in to Telegram on iOS is now even more streamlined and easy along with the new interfaces

New Username Links

To date, all @usernames on Telegram have their own t.me/username links that make it easy for users to share their public profile, group or channel anywhere on the internet. The latest update allows users to have a new unique link format username – username.t.me – to emphasize their name.

Prioritize Downloads on Android

Now Android users can enjoy additional download settings – users can now press and hold any items in the list to reorder them and change their priority. Further, media and files that are actively downloading can be managed in the ‘Downloads’ tab of Search or by tapping the Downloads Android icon that appears in the user’s chat list.

Android Goodies

In this new update, Android users can now enjoy new smooth animations added for opening, closing, and changing media on Android. Users on Android 13 or newer can choose a thematic Telegram icon that will automatically match the phone’s dark mode settings and accent color.