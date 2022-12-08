Telegram Introduces new features like No-SIM Signup, Auto-Delete All Chats, Topics 2.0 and much more in its latest update

Telegram Messenger has introduced new and innovative features in its latest update to simplify user experience and solidify their privacy related-features. These include Sign-up on a Telegram account without a SIM card, Auto-Delete All Chats, Topics 2.0, Temporary QR codes, Emoji search on iOS and many more.

Sign up without a SIM card

Telegram strives for user privacy and safety on its platform. People can use the messaging platform without revealing their phone numbers to

strangers individually or even in mass forums. Users can also decide whether other users would be allowed to find them with their phone numbers, or not.

Moving ahead to further strengthen user safety on the platform and build ultimate privacy, now users can have an account on Telegram without a SIM card. Users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Telegram is leveraging the power of Blockchain to improve online safety on its platform.

Auto-Delete All Chats



Telegram introduced self-destructing messages in the year 2013. It allowed users to delete any messages they send or receive for both sides without leaving a trace. The app has now upgraded the user control features over its digital footprint into the future. Users are now able to set a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all the new chats. The auto-delete feature was only limited to individual chats earlier.

Telegram’s unique combination of removing messages for all participants without a trace, and controlling existing and future chats with auto-delete timers give users full ownership of their entire message history.

Existing chats will not be affected, but users can easily expand their auto-delete settings to any of them from the new menu in Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages.

The timer will be automatically applied to all their new chats with users – regardless of who starts them – and to all new groups, users create.

Telegram has also made it easier to set up auto-delete in small private groups – the timer can now be enabled by any members who are allowed to change the group’s name and picture.

Topics 2.0

Telegram has upgraded the Topics feature considering better user accessibility and experience. With Topics 2.0, group admins with 100 or more members can organize discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface to enable users to find current chats easily while browsing topics. A new General topic is added by default, consisting of service messages as well as the group’s previous message history. Further, up to five topics can be pinned to the top of the list now.

Temporary QR codes

With this new update, users without a public username can temporarily generate QR codes to quickly connect with people around them without showcasing their phone numbers.

Emoji search on iOS

Now iOS users can use Emoji search, alike Android users, to find the perfect emoji, including those from custom packs.

Detailed Storage Usage and More on Android

In this update, Telegram has re-designed the interface for Android users in an existing way for iOS users. Now android users can see the space each chat is utilizing on their device and can filter Individual chats’ images, videos, audio, and files from the cache.

New Custom Emoji

Now premium users can enjoy and express themselves more in messages, reactions, and statuses with 10 more custom emoji packs designed by Telegram artists.

More Interactive Emoji

Telegram has introduced more interactive emojis for users in addition to choosing full-screen effects synchronized for them and their chatting partners. These emojis are not restricted to premium users, all users can use these emojis as reactions.