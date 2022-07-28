TECNO SPARK 9T launched in India

Ads

TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand launches TECNO SPARK 9T, under its futuristic ‘SPARK series’. Staying true to the virtue of introducing industry-first features, making the photography more intuitive, the new TECNO SPARK 9T boasts the integration of an advanced triple-rear camera set-up at a disruptive price-point of Rs.9,299. Considering its continuous innovation, TECNO has cemented its position as the 4th largest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.

TECNO SPARK 9T is a premium smartphone that boasts ‘category defining’ features with 6.6” Full HD+ display giving a riveting viewing experience. The smartphone is backed by a super-efficient MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The new addition to the SPARK series is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and an 18W flash charger. The mighty combination gives 39 days of standby time and 147 hours of music playback time to the users. The TECNO SPARK 9T raises the bar of gratification quotient of TECNO SPARK series smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “At Tecno, we are committed to scaling new heights of innovation through our future-ready consumer-centric products. With our Spark series, we are focused on embedding powerful features in our devices at affordable prices to accommodate consumers’ lifestyle and further consolidate our presence in the mid to high category. With each launch, we have been positively gaining market share across segments by offering need based solutions basis closely studying our consumer pulse and demands and offering them the best-in-class products with advanced technology. With Tecno Spark 9T, we set out to disrupt and push the boundaries on all fronts. The device offers market-leading specifications such as 50MP AI triple rear camera, 7GB RAM, 6.6” Full HD+ display and 5000mAh long battery life with seamless performance, which ensures the best experience for Indian smartphone users.”

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK 9T:

50MP Ultra Clear High-Resolution AI Triple rear camera with Super Night Mode

TECNO SPARK 9T’s F1.6 large Aperture with PDAF technique enables you to click clear and memorable photos with each click. Multiple user-centric modes like AI Beauty, Portrait, Super Night and HDR add more flavors to your photos. With the TECNO SPARK 9T’s 50 MP Main Camera, it can bring a clear world of images and freeze the beautiful details of life through excellent image processing. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 1080p Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh additionally to give an edge to your memories. Users can click outstanding selfies either during the day or at night with its 8MP selfie camera with a dual front flashlight.

Large 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion for incredible speed

TECNO SPARK 9T is equipped with 7GB RAM for faster speed and lag-free operations. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, which can be extended up to 7GB with a memory fusion feature. With this bigger RAM, you can enjoy the ultra-fast speed of up to 43% improvement in launching various apps thus, enhancing your multitasking experience. Memory fusion will allow users to borrow additional RAM from storage capacity to offer a better experience. Its 64GB internal storage with up to 512GB dedicated expandable storage slot is sufficient for your daily multimedia needs.

6.6” Full HD+ Dot-Notch Display for a breath-taking viewing experience

TECNO SPARK 9T features a large 6.6” Full HD+ display with a dot-notch on the front to house the selfie camera. It also offers 1080×2408 full HD resolution with 401PPI high pixel density for vivid colors on screen. Its narrow bezels with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio improve the viewing experience. The smartphone comes with an IPX2 splash-resistant feature to prevent water damage.

5000mAh Powerful Battery with 18W Flash Charger

TECNO SPARK 9T provides an ultimate battery backup with a 5000mAh mega battery. Furthermore, level-up charging with an 18W flash charger may quickly fill 50% of the battery in less than an hour. The user will get a standby time of up to 39 days and 147 hours of music playback time for unlimited fun.

MediaTek Helio G35 superfast processor for high-performance usag

Enjoy speed and performance with Intelligent, dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory. MediaTek Helio G35 with the benefits of HyperEngine technology provides intelligent resource management that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

The TECNO SPARK 9T will be available in two colors, namely Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue making it a flaunt-worthy smartphone. With attractive and energetic colors and a bolder brand logo further enhances the premium appeal of the smartphone.

Other path-breaking features of TECNO SPARK 9T

All of these functions are combined with the HiOS 7.6 operating system, which includes many other top-notch features, like Vault 2.0, Document Auto Rotate Manager, Peek Proof, and Pic Film etc. The smartphone also has a smart anti-oil side fingerprint sensor with just 0.24 sec ultra-fast unlock to accept calls. Face unlock characteristic gives closed eye protection. In addition, the newly added attribute Soplay 2.0 is an app that is used for music-making even without the internet. Also, TECNO SPARK 9T produces loud stereo sound with its speakers. Experience cinematic level DTS surround Sound quality through its amazing speakers.