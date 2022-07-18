Tecno Spark 9 with up to 11GB RAM launched in India

Ads

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand announces the launch of yet another all-rounder smartphone, under its most popular ‘SPARK series’, the all-new TECNO SPARK 9. Maintaining its streak of breaking the mould with segment-first features, TECNO SPARK 9 becomes the first in its segment to offer 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion feature at a disruptive price point of Rs.9,499. The brand has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.

Exhibiting multitasking capabilities, TECNO SPARK 9, a premium smartphone, boasts superlative functionalities in memory, processor, display, camera, battery and the overall smartphone experience in the affordable segment. Moreover, equipped with an impressive 90Hz Refresh Rate, the smartphone gives an unmatched smooth operating experience. The remarkable 6.6” HD+ dot notch display makes the smartphone comfortable to hold for the users and gives a vivid immersive visuals with an 89.3% screen-to-body ratio. The TECNO SPARK 9 elevates the entertainment quotient of TECNO SPARK series smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “Consumer aspirations are progressing as promptly as mobile technology itself. With customer expectations evolving at such a rapid pace, innovation and agility are key to staying relevant in the industry. With that at the backdrop, we at TECNO are constantly working towards bringing premium features and specifications to these aspirants’ at most disruptive price points. This latest addition to our popular SPARK portfolio, offers the industry first 11GB* RAM and 90Hz refresh rate. Continuing to live up to our consumers’ expectations, the new TECNO SPARK 9 smartphone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the new-age multi-tasking users including Big Display, superlative performing camera and a powerful processor at an aggressive price point.”

Model Special Launch Price (For limited time period) SPARK 9 (4+64GB) Rs.8,499 SPARK 9 (6+128GB) Rs.9,499

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK 9:

Large 11GB* RAM with Memory Fusion for incredible speed

TECNO SPARK 9 is equipped with 11GB* RAM for faster speed and lag-free operations. Its 6GB memory variant comes with LPDDR4x installed RAM, which can be extended up to 11GB* RAM via Memory Fusion. With this bigger RAM, you can enjoy extremely fast operations of up to 37% with fluency of switching between multiple apps, hence enhancing your multitasking experience. Memory Fusion will allow users to borrow additional RAM from storage capacity to offer a better experience. Its 128GB internal storage with up to 512GB dedicated expandable storage slot, is sufficient for your daily multimedia needs.

90Hz Refresh Rate with 6.6 HD+ Dot-Notch Display for a breath-taking viewing experience

TECNO SPARK 9’s, 90Hz high refresh rate delivers users an unmatched touch experience in the category and ensures super smooth operations, scrolling, and swipe. It also features a large 6.6 inch HD+ display. With an 89.3% screen-to-body ratio and 269PPI Pixel Density, the 6.6 inch HD+ Remarkable Display of TECNO SPARK 9 give users a premium display experience, vis-à-vis its counterparts in the market.

MediaTek Helio G37 Powerful Processor for extra-ordinary usage

The smartphone features Superfast Mediatek Helio G37 Processor with a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor and Arm Cortex-A53 CPU. Its HyperEngine 2.0 technology helps in smooth performance during gaming and provides enhanced power efficiency for even longer gameplay. Additionally, MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology provides an uninterrupted experience even after prolonged use. The processor enables the smartphones to carry out more advanced tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and heavy graphic games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient.

13MP AI Enhanced Dual rear camera for mesmerizing shots

TECNO SPARK 9’s 13MP AI Enhanced Dual rear camera and F1.85 Aperture PDAF techniques help you click sharp and vivid Photos. It comes with various modes like HDR Mode for Vivid Photography, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Dual Flashlight, Video Bokeh, Time-lapse and many other modes to outperform your photography expectations. You will also get stunning selfies with its 8MP Selfie camera with Smile Shot, Wide Selfie, AI Beauty, and other attractive modes.

5000mAh mega High-Capacity Battery for unstoppable entertainment

TECNO SPARK 9 provides an ultimate battery backup with a 5000mAh mega battery. The user will get a standby time of up to 30 days and can talk for up to 26 hours or enjoy music for up to 133 hours. Additionally, Its Ultra Power Saving Mode allows an extended backup beyond expectation and provides longer battery backup with need-based intelligent optimizations.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

The glossy finish with Iconic Design and Punchy Colors of TECNO SPARK 9 will be available in two colors – Sky Mirror and Infinity Black making it a flaunt-worthy smartphone. Attractive and energetic colors and a bolder brand logo further enhance the premium appeal of the smartphone.

Other path-breaking features of TECNO SPARK 9

TECNO SPARK 9 runs on the Android 12 operating system along with 180Hz touch sampling rate which lets you enjoy watching movies, playing games, and do a lot more. Connectivity options include Dual band Wi-Fi with 2.4G & 5G, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Earphone Jack, OTG, GPS etc. A perfect smartphone for Gen Z in the sub-10K segment. The TECNO SPARK 9 comes with Soplay V2.0 for customizing music where in a user can customize and produce the music without the need for Internet connectivity. The smartphone comes with a powerful Octa-core processor. The DTS powered speaker gives melodious cinematic loud sound. It also has various sound settings, which you can change as per one’s choice like Smart, Music, Video and Game. The SPARK 9 comes with a 3-in-1 SIM slot with Dual 4G Volte to give its users multiple connectivity options.