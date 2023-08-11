TECNO Showcases its Signature Series at the World of TECNOlogy

TECNO Mobile – a global premium smartphone brand – is poised to host its much-awaited first edition of an annual event, ‘World of TECNOlogy’, from 11 to 13 August 2023 at DLF Avenue, New Delhi, unveiling the POVA 5 series and MEGABOOK laptop on its inaugural day. The first-ever technology event by TECNO in India will present its diverse range of futuristic products across all product lines and related AIoT categories. The brand will take forward this concept to all tier 1 & 2 cities across major states during the upcoming festive season.

TECNO aims to establish itself as an innovative technology-led brand providing customized solutions to meet the bespoke requirements of Indian consumers via its diverse range of smart devices. Since the beginning of 2023, TECNO has focussed on consolidating and enlarging its product portfolio for the mid-high segment, ranging from INR 20,000 to INR 1 lakh.

The World of TECNOlogy show serves as a unique platform to build connections with digital natives and tech enthusiasts while also augmenting its TECNO community. In its endeavour to build a strong community of followers among zillennials, TECNO is leading the charge in introducing premium technologies at the best value points, thereby democratizing the premium category of smart devices.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, commented, “Over the past six years, TECNO has made its presence felt across India. Exemplifying excellent quality, exquisite appearance and powerful performance, our product portfolio has been acclaimed by more than 20 million consumers. We place great importance on local manufacturing, R&D and talent acquisition for delivering best-in-class indigenous solutions such as the first Made-in-India foldable smartphone. The focus for 2023 is to fortify our product portfolio and make inroads into the premium and ultra-premium segments, led by the acclaimed Phantom and CAMON Series, which have garnered significant appreciation. Through this grand platform, we are now unveiling the much-awaited POVA 5 series and MEGABOOK, launching our festive offerings with a range of products to follow.’’

Commenting on the launch, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless & TV, Amazon India, said “With the onset of the festive season, we are taking our engagement with TECNO one step ahead and are pleased to announce the debut of the POVA 5 series in India that caters to the evolving needs of our customers. The smartphone boasts of a premium 3D-textured design with an LED Arc Interface that makes it a design marvel, like no other. Today’s launch reiterates our commitment to provide our customers with the widest smartphone selection across price points. ”

TECNO plans to utilize this platform for major launches every year, making it an annual technology extravaganza. Visitors will enjoy a first-hand opportunity to witness the latest additions to TECNO’s impressive line-up, including the PHANTOM and CAMON series, as well as the highly-anticipated POVA 5 Series and MEGABOOK laptop. Customers will also have a direct opportunity to use some of the technologies and products, otherwise available at select retail stores. With innovative showcase zones, the World of TECNOlogy promises to immerse customers in the technical prowess and functionality of its products.

The POVA 5 Pro boasts of a premium Arc Interface with a 3D-textured design, supporting RGB light gamut at the back for notifications, calls and music. Along with this, the phone features a segment-first 68W Ultra-Fast Charging feature. Its smooth performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB + 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM. The device stands out as a true disruptor, providing power, speed, and improved capabilities that keep up with the pace of digital natives while providing an exceptional user experience.

Taking the first big step in the Indian AIoT ecosystem TECNO has unveiled the MEGABOOK laptop for Indian consumers today at World of TECNOlogy. MEGABOOK T1 presents an ultra-sleek 14.8mm design with robust performance with the Intel 11th Gen Processor (up to core i7), up to 16GB RAM, 1TB superfast SSD storage and a durable 70Wh battery.

The POVA 5 Series is set to make its debut on August 14, 2023, and will soon be available to customers through Amazon.in.