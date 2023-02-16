TECNO POP 7 Pro launched with a 10W Type-C charging & 4GB RAM starting at just INR 6799

TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, is all set to disrupt the sub-7k smartphone segment yet again with the launch of its latest TECNO POP 7 Pro priced at INR 6799 for 4GB +64GB variant. TECNO believes India is an indispensable entry-level smartphone market, where in every quarter, a significant amount of consumer’s transition and adopt their first smartphones. In this direction, the brand aims to cater to the rising demand of entry-level smartphones by offering better specifications, hi-tech camera features, reliable and stronger battery, fast charging and trendy design with large display at a competitive price point.

This newest entrant in TECNO’s POP series comes with in-box 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a mighty 5000 mAh battery. It gives 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time for uninterrupted and hassle-free experience. It is loaded with an advanced 12 MP AI-enabled dual rear camera for superior photography experience. The smartphone is coupled with industry-leading 6GB RAM via Memory-fusion and 64GB ROM for smooth multi-tasking, lag-free operations and better storage.

TECNO POP 7 Pro is meant for all those rational smartphone users who are looking for an upgrade to a better holistic smartphone experience at an affordable price-point and switch from their feature phones. The latest addition to the POP series is available in two vivid colours- Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality devices in the sub 8K segment. With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast charging need especially in Tier 3 cities and towns. The new smartphone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging. All this is further supported by 12MP camera and larger display for an immersive viewing experience.”

Key USPs of TECNO POP 7 Pro:

Type-C charging with 5000mAh strong battery

POP 7 Pro offers in-box 10W Type-C charger in the entry-level smartphone segment and 5000mAh strong battery for non-stop entertainment. Its powerful backup is assisted by AI Battery lab. The users can continuously watch videos for 24 hours or listen to their favourite music for up to 156 hours.

Up to 6GB larger RAM and 64GB ROM for higher speed and abundant storage

With the help of Memory Fusion, Pop 7 Pro offers 6GB RAM which facilitates smooth multitasking and lag-free operations. Its 64GB internal storage offers huge space for large apps, videos or photographs. The storage can further be extended up to 256GB with a dedicated SD card slot. It is available in 2 RAM variants: 4 GB (2GB RAM+ 2GB expandable RAM) and 6GB (3GB RAM + 3GB expandable RAM)

12MP AI dual rear camera for vivid and beautiful pictures

The 12MP multipurpose AI dual rear camera allows users to click naturally vivid and beautiful pictures. Its ƒ/1.8 large aperture and dual flashlight makes each click a memorable one even in low light. Multiple AI modes like Portrait, Beauty, HDR, Time-lapse, Filters further provides a superior photography experience to users.

Perfect 6.56″ Dot Notch HD+ immersive display for great visual experience

Pop 7 Pro comes with 6.56″HD+ IPS display with 90% screen to body ratio for high quality and sharp visuals. This fulfils all display requirements of users like watching videos, video calls, online shopping, social media and others. Its 480nits max brightness gives clear viewing even in direct sunlight. The 120Hz touch sampling rate gives a smooth user experience. Additionally, its IPX2 level Splash resistance prevents the phone from little water droplets as well.

Terraced Square Shape 2.0 stylish design to flaunt your style

With straight lines as well as rounded corners, the phone is both tough and trendy in design. It offers a refined shape with higher visual recognition to become a customer’s favourite. With its upgraded texture and stylish appearance, it is definitely a trendsetter.