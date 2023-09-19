Tecno Phantom V Flip Set to Make Waves in India: Availability Details Revealed

The much-anticipated Tecno Phantom V Flip is finally making its way to Indian shores. The smartphone, which has been creating a buzz for its innovative features and design, is set to launch globally on September 22. Here’s everything you need to know about its availability and features.

Confirmed Launch Date

Tecno has officially confirmed that the Phantom V Flip will be launched in India on September 22. The global launch is also slated for the same day, making it a significant event for the brand.

Where to Buy?

The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India. Tecno has even set up a dedicated microsite on Amazon to provide all the necessary information about the device.

Key Features

Chipset: The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

Design: The Phantom V Flip will feature a book fold design, adding a unique touch to its appearance.

Display: It is expected to sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ display, offering a vibrant visual experience.

Camera: The device will come with a 64MP main camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, making it a strong contender in the photography department.

Competition

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is expected to compete against popular foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr 40. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, it could very well become a game-changer in the Indian market.

Color Options

The microsite has highlighted the phone with purple-colored edges, giving us a sneak peek into the color options that might be available.

Conclusion

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is all set to make its grand entry into the Indian market. With its unique design, powerful features, and exclusive availability on amazon, it’s a device worth keeping an eye on.

Quick Takeaways

Launch Date: September 22, 2023

Availability: Exclusive on Amazon India

Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, 6.9-inch FHD+ display, 64MP main camera, and 32MP front-facing camera.

Competition: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Moto Razr 40

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new addition to the Indian smartphone landscape.