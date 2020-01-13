Tecno launches the Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch HD+ display in India for just INR 6299

The ‘Big B’ of smartphones is here; or so believes Tecno with its latest offering, the new Spark Go Plus. And much of that has to do with the superior features and technology that the new Spark Go Plus has to offer while still being priced affordably at just INR 6,299.

The biggest USP of the new Spark Go Plus, according to Tecno, is its 6.52-inch 1600 X 720 pixel display which the makers also stated is the biggest for any entry-level smartphone to offer. The HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio naturally translates to a much better viewing experience, something that is further accentuated by the thin bezels along the top and bottom while the same along the sides is almost non-existent.

The company claimed the Spark Go Plus offers an 89.5 percent screen to body ratio which may not be revolutionary but is easily among the best given the price segment it operates in. The display also accommodates the front cam within a notch at the top which is the only thing that disrupts the panel. The display is also among the brightest among its competitors given the 480 Nits of brightness that it boasts of.

Powering the phone is a 2.0 GHz Helio A22, MTK6761 Quad-Core processor matched to a 2 GB RAM. For storage, there is 32 GB on tap which can further be expanded to another 128 GB by way of microSD cards. The phone runs Android 9.0-Go with the company’s own HIOS 5.5.2 user interface running on top.

Coming to its imaging capabilities, the Spark Go Plus features 8 mp camera on both the front and rear. Both the sensors are backed by AI software to ensure the best in class shots at any given lighting conditions. The company stated the rear sensor boasts of f/2.0 aperture to allow for superior performance even in low light conditions, something that is aided further by the rear dual flash. What’s more, the rear cam offers the much vaunted bokeh effect too.

The front cam offers seven beauty modes including a dedicated Portrait Mode and has an 81-degree field of view to ensure you have everyone included in your group selfies. Then there is an adjustable flash as well to ensure you have the most detailed selfies at all times.

Among the other salient features of the new Spark Go Plus is its 4000 mAh battery along with a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. Techno is claiming the fingerprint sensor is sensitive enough to unlock the phone in just 0.27 seconds though the sensor is designed to perform a few other functions such as accepting and recording calls, clicking images or dismissing an alarm.

Apart from the fingerprint sensor which happens to be the primary user authentication feature, the new Spark Go Plus also supports Face Unlock 2.0. The company claimed it to be a lot more secure given that it can detect closed eyes and prevent unlocking of the phone in such scenarios.

Sensors on-board the new smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Similarly, connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 along with 2G, 3G and 4G VoLTE for both SIM card slots.

Saving perhaps the best for the last, its just INR 6299 that you need to own the new Spark Go Plus. That’s not all as the company is also offering a new Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 completely free with the phone. There is another offer applicable that allows for a one-time screen replacement along with 12+1 month warranty that will also be free. The bounties do not end here as buyers also get to avail free Gana Plus subscription worth INR 297 for three months.

The Spark Go Plus is currently available from 35,000 retail outlets throughout India.