TECNO joins hands with India’s Got Talent to further establish its Youth Connect Programme

TECNO, the renowned global technology brand, is pleased to announce its collaboration as the co-presenter of the latest edition of the highly acclaimed reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent,’ on Sony Entertainment Television. This partnership solidifies TECNO’s commitment to empowering and supporting the dreams and passions of talented young individuals across India.

As a brand that believes in nurturing the aspirations of young digital natives, TECNO is excited to join forces with ‘India’s Got Talent,’ a platform that is synonymous with discovering hidden talent from across the country and placing them in the spotlight. The partnership between TECNO and ‘India’s Got Talent’ reflects the brand’s dedication to fostering the potential of Indian youth and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents, reaching millions of viewers. TECNO firmly believes in the powerful combination of technology, talent, and passion, which creates a force for positive change.

Speaking on the collaboration, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, commented, “We are elated to embark on this extraordinary journey as co-presenters of ‘India’s Got Talent’ on Sony Entertainment Television. This partnership holds a special place in our hearts as it perfectly aligns with our brand philosophy of innovation, empowerment, and celebrating exceptional talent. At TECNO, we believe in the power of youth and the importance of connecting with them through initiatives like this. Our brand philosophy, ‘Stop At Nothing’ drives us to reach diverse communities and empower them to explore their true potential using our smartphones. Through our association with ‘India’s Got Talent,’ we are taking this commitment even further by providing a platform for aspiring artists and extraordinary talents to showcase their skills and dreams to a vast and appreciative audience. We are dedicated to creating a space where young talents can shine and fostering a culture of inspiration and excellence.”

As a brand that aims to connect with the diverse youth of India, TECNO eagerly anticipates witnessing the extraordinary range of talents featured on ‘India’s Got Talent.’ The show promises to captivate audiences with an impressive array, ranging from traditional art forms to cutting-edge performances.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL and Sony MAX Movie Cluster, said, “Sony Entertainment Television has always believed in nurturing the dreams of aspiring Indians and empowering them to pursue their passion in life. This partnership with TECNO for the highly anticipated season of India’s Got Talent drives synergies with our vision of providing a national platform for budding talent. We are dedicated to delivering top-notch entertainment with a spectacular display of never-seen-before acts and creating unforgettable experiences for our viewers.”

This season is set to break new ground with participants such as the 15th NAP IR band from Nagaland, the Inspiring Dance Family from Kolkata, Navarasam from Kerala, and Raga Fuzion, a classic fusion music group from Mumbai, among other incredible artists. Furthermore, some participants have set new benchmarks by breaking the Guinness World Record with their extraordinary talent and determination, making this season of India’s Got Talent an iconic and historic milestone to cherish. Their dedication to their craft exemplifies the values TECNO holds dear.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. Join TECNO in supporting and applauding the true essence of ‘hunar’ as we embark on this extraordinary journey with ‘India’s Got Talent’!