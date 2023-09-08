TECNO honours Chandrayaan 3; launches SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer, boasting a segment-leading leather design at INR 11,999

TECNO, the leading technology brand synonymous with innovation and style, is once again breaking new ground in the world of beautifully designed smartphones. The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, functionality, and environmental responsibility. Scheduled for pre-booking starting September 7, 2023, and with its first sale on September 15, 2023, this smartphone derives inspiration from India’s Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3, while also prioritizing eco-friendliness with its unique Black & White Leather Design crafted from environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather.

A Fresh Perspective on Design & Functionality

The SPARK Series has always stood out for its captivating design and impressive functionality, and the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition continues this tradition. This smartphone is designed to make a statement with its innovative Black & White Leather Design along with a camera module that resembles the moon’s surface, a fitting tribute to Chandrayaan 3. Unlike other dual-shade designs, this phone features a one-piece eco-leather back panel that not only looks stunning but also aligns with our eco-friendly approach.

Unmatched Photography Capabilities

Capture life’s moments in unparalleled detail with the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition’s ultra-clear camera setup. It boasts a remarkable 32MP AI Selfie Camera with a dual flash for stunning selfies, and a 50MP Dual Camera with an F1.6 Aperture and Dual Flash on the rear for breath-taking photography. Say goodbye to blurry photos and hello to crisp, vibrant images.

Lag-Free Performance

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with the phone’s impressive 8GB + 8GB RAM configuration with memory fusion and a spacious 128GB internal storage. In a market where most competitors offer just 4GB or 6GB RAM at this price point, the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition ensures you have the power you need for lag-free operations.

Product Specifications at a Glance

Display & Design: 17.22cm (6.78”) FHD+ Dot-in Display, 90Hz refresh Rate, 270Hz Touch Sampling rate, 580 nits Max. Brightness, Eco-Silicone Leather Triple matrix moon type Camera design.

Front Camera: 32MP AI Selfie Camera, Dual Flash.

Rear Camera: 50MP Dual Camera, F1.6 Aperture, Dual Flash.

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4x + 8GB Mem Fusion RAM, 128GB Internal Storage, Dedicated up to 1TB SD Card Slot.

Battery: Li-Polymer 5000mAh Battery, 18W Flash Charger, 50% charge in just 40 Minutes, Up to 27 days long standby.

OS: HiOS 12.6 based on Android 13.

Processor: Helio G88, Octa-Core – 2.0 GHz CPU, 1GHz Mali G52 GPU, Game Turbo Dual Engine.

Connectivity: 4G FDD_LTE, 4G TDD_LTE, Support dual LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G+5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou, NFC.

Price and Availability:

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition offers value at an attractive price point of ₹11,999. To get your hands on this cutting-edge smartphone, mark your calendars for the pre-booking phase, which commences on September 7, 2023. The official release date is set for September 15, 2023, ensuring that tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados can soon experience the perfect blend of innovation and style in their hands. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the cosmos of features this phone has to offer.

Commenting on the launch of the Moon explorer SPARK 10 Pro, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “We are excited to introduce the TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition, a tribute to innovation and aesthetics. This smartphone embodies TECNO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, functionality, and environmental responsibility. With its unique Black & White Leather Design crafted from environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather, it pays homage to India’s Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3, while delivering an exceptional user experience. We believe that the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition will redefine the smartphone market with its innovative design, remarkable camera capabilities, and powerful performance, all at a competitive price of ₹11,999.”

Join the SPARK Revolution

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is poised to revolutionize the smartphone market with its innovative design, exceptional camera capabilities, and powerful performance – all at an astonishingly affordable price. Be ready to embark on a journey of style, innovation, and eco-consciousness.