TechUp This Festive Season/ Gifting Season with these JBL Products

With the on-going festive season, there are countless options when it comes to giving gifts. When considering gift ideas for Diwali, gadgets are frequently at the top of the list. So, it’s a good idea to understand what your friends and family value most in terms of technology. Some highly fashionable suggestions for electronic gifts to buy for your music-loving family and friends include:

JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones

Price: Rs 13,999

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores

The JBL Live Pro headphones are available in blue and black colors with 11 dynamic drivers producing the brand’s distinctive sound. It features a ‘stick design’ and six microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology that is included in the earbuds. The official JBL headphone app and hands-free functionality make it simple to use the selected voice assistants. Users can enjoy conversations or keep aware of their surroundings thanks to its True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient. It also provides dual connection and also supports Google Fair Play. Listeners can enjoy long metro rides or their lengthy sessions at the gym with up to 40 hours of playback time and the IPX5 waterproof and splash proof rating.

JBL Endurance Range

Price: Rs 5,999

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores

The Endurance RACE’s fully wire-free experience will appeal to both adventure seekers and fitness enthusiasts.JBL’s Twistlock design, which offers a better, more secure fit and is necessary to keep the earbuds in place during vigorous exercise, is also featured on the earphones. IP67-rated device for enduring more severe exposure to water, dirt, and sweat during rigorous workouts. You can look forward to long workout sessions with a 20-hour battery backup allowing for on-the-go recharging, extending their playtime to 30 hours. The three sizes of RACE’s adjustable ear-tips, which enable quick customization and guarantee a snug, comfortable fit, will also appeal to athletes.

JBL PartyBox Speakers

Price: PartyBox Encore Essential – Rs. 24,599

PartyBox 110-Rs. 31,999

PartyBox 710- Rs. 64,999

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores

Get Ready to groove this festive season with JBL PartBox 710, PartyBox 110, and JBL Encore Essential. They are water-resistant to IPX4 standards and contain USB and Bluetooth inputs. The JBL PartyBox series, which is robust and adaptable with sturdy IPX4 splash-proof designs, has an unmatched interface and connection to let you start your celebrations and parties in style. Download the PartyBox App to create eye-catching personalized light shows, manage playback remotely, and add DJ sound effects.

The 160W RMS speaker output capacity of JBL’s new PartyBox 110 allows consumers to connect two speakers for stereo sound output. With a frequency response range of 50Hz–20,000Hz, the lightweight 160W RMS speaker output capacity of JBL’s new PartyBox 110 allows consumers to connect two speakers for stereo sound output. It has a built-in 36Wh rechargeable battery, which can reportedly last up to 12 hours of gaming between charges.

JBL Party Box Encore Essential party speaker is capable of producing 100W of sound. It has a 17.76Wh battery that, according to the manufacturer, provides up to six hours of playback on a single charge.

JBL Tune Flex Earbuds

Price: Rs 5,999

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores.

JBL launched the world’s first ‘transformable’ TWS with the‘ Sound Fit’ feature. Six Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tuning settings are now available with Tune Flex, enabling users to customize their noise-canceling experience while wearing both open and sealed ear tips. Additionally, it has a “Dual Connect” feature that enables users to connect each earbud separately. It provides three sizes of sealing ear tips available in order to block out noise and prevent sound leakage. The device also has a “Dual Connect” feature that enables users to connect each earbud separately. With the charging case, the JBL Tune Flex TWS earbuds have an additional 24 hours of battery life, allowing them to play music for up to eight hours on a single charge.The Tune Flex supports rapid charging and hands-free Google Assistant control.

JBL Quantum 350 wireless headphones

Price: Rs 8,499

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores.

The best look for all the gaming enthusiasts with lossless 2.4G wireless connectivity. JBL Quantum 350 attributes Using JBL QuantumSOUND-powered 40mm drivers unique and intense JBL QuantumSURROUND. As the action heats up, the DISCORD-certified JBL Quantum 350 Wireless additionally boasts a detachable, directional voice-focus boom mic so that other players can always hear pleas for assistance. Even during your longest gaming sessions, the headset’s lightweight memory foam ear cushions and 22-hour battery life guarantee that you won’t miss a single footstep of your enemies. Power & Play permits charging while using the device, while Speed Charge offers an hour of playback after only five minutes of charging.