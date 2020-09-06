Online casinos, brain wave passwords, and some other brilliant inventions have made the world a beautiful place. The world is now a hub for some great innovations that are there to shape our future to be something amazing.

There is no doubt that the future is exciting and all we can do is to utilise the best invention we have.

Without further ado, let’s share with you some of the ideas that will make the world a beautiful place in the future.

Energy Storing Bricks

Scientists as always will always be all hands on deck experimenting on how they can come up with innovations. In addition, it’s not surprising that they came up with this astonishing idea of energy-storing bricks. Scientists indicated that walls that are made using these bricks can go on and store a substantial amount of energy. At the same time, they are able to store a substantial amount of energy. The beauty is that they can be recharged hundreds of thousands of times in a short space of time, at most one hour.

Sweat Powered Smartwatches

Whoever thought that human sweat will be used as a source of energy? That is how fascinating technology is becoming. Glasgow a flexible and exciting supercapacitor that stores energy. This energy is replaced with the electrolytes that are found in conventional batteries with sweat. The smartwatch can be powered up by 20 microliters of fluid. At the same time, it is very strong enough to survive up to 4,000 cycles.

If you were not aware of the trends in technology, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what you are missing out. This means there are a lot more innovations that are making the world a better place.