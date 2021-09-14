The Techno Spark 8 is here, which comes across as the successor to the Techno Spark 7 that was launched just earlier this year itself. That might explain the similarities both the phones share. That includes the 6.5-inch HD+ display as well as the dual rear cameras. Other notable features of the Spark 8 include a 120 Hz touch response rate, a MediaTek A25 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of ROM. The comes features a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 11 Go edition based HiOS 7.6.

Techno Spark 8 specs

The Techno Spark 8 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top that accommodates an 8 MP selfie camera. A highlight of the display is its 120 Hz touch response rate that allows for smooth operations. There is a bit of bezel all along with the chin being quite noticeable. The display has a brightness rating of 480 nits and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

At its core, the phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek A25 SoC that works in tandem with 2 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of eMMC5.1 storage, the latter again being expandable to 256 GB by wat of microSD cards. The phone runs HiOS 7.6 which is based on the Android 11 Go Edition.

Flip over and the one thing that catches the attention right away is a huge camera module. In fact, the square camera module is now extended all the way to the middle and hosts the fingerprint sensor as well. Otherwise, it is a two-lens camera system on the back comprising of a 16 MP primary camera as well as an AI secondary camera. Complementing both is a quad-LED flash to aid in low-light photography.

Among the rear camera features the Spark 8 boasts of include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-Lapse, Documents, Panorama, and Slow Motion. Similarly, the front cam too comes with several features such as AI HDR, Time Lapse, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, AR Shot, Wide Selfie, AI Beauty, and Filters.

Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and distance sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GNSS, Galileo, and Beidou. Then there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 10 W fast charger.

Techno Spark 8 price and availability

The Techno Spark 8 is priced competitively at Rs. 7,999 and is slated to go on sale starting September 15, 2021. The phone comes in attractive shades of Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple.