Techno has introduced a new contender in the budget smartphone segment in India – the Spark 5 Pro. Also, at Rs. 10,499, the new Spark 5 Pro comes with decent specs and features while sporting stylish looks as well.

What catches the attention right away with the new Spark 5 Pro is the punch hole display having zero bezels all round save for a slim chin at the bottom. The company said it is a 6.6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other side of it lies a 12 nm octa core MediaTek Helio A25 and PowerVR GE8320 GPU combo that works together with 4 gigs of memory and 64 GB of native storage. The latter again can be enhanced by another 256 GB by way of microSD cards.

On the camera front, the Spark 5 Pro comes with a quad cam setup comprising of a 16 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP depth shooter, and an AI camera. There is a quad led flash as well to allow for better night-time photography. For selfies, there is the 8 mp shooter complemented by a dual LED flash.

Another huge positive with the Spark 5 Pro include its 5000 mAh battery backed by 10 W fast charger. Other features include a rear fingerprint sensor and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone boasts of DTS-HD surround sound as well while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a micro USB port. The phone runs the Android 10 based HiOS 6.1.

The phone is going to be available in shades of Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange and Seabed Blue. Amazon.in is going to be the online retail partner while the phone will also be available from more than 35,000 retail stores in India.