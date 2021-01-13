The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is the newest mid-ranger to make it to the smartphone segment in India. Also, at Rs. 16,999, the new Camon 16 Premier ticks the right boxes with its Helio G90 processor, quad rear cameras, and dual front cam, which can be enough to make things difficult for the likes of the Realme 7 Pro or the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Detailed specs

The Camon 16 Premier comes with a 6.85-inch Full HD+ dual punch-hole display having a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The display is also HDR10+ certified while having a 90 Hz refresh rate as well. On the other side of it lies an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. Then there is a microSD card slot as well that will let you add some more storage.

The phone runs the company’s own HIOS 6.0 OS based on Android 10. Power comes from a 4500 mAh battery that is backed by 18W fast charging tech. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor as well placed on the side.

For optics, there is the quad rear camera comprising of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP video cam, and a 2 MP low light sensor. The camera can shoot at 4K resolutions and boasts of an EIS feature. What’s more, there is a five-LED flash as well for better illumination during low-light shots. The front gets a 48 MP selfie cam that is complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Price and availability

The new Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced competitively at Rs. 16,999 for the single 8 GB + 128 GB model it comes in. The sale starts January 16 via Flipkart but will also be available from offline retail stores as well sometime soon. The phone comes in a single shade of Glacier Silver.