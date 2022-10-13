Tech Mahindra Partners with Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium to Offer Sustainable Automotive Engineering Solutions

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Foxconn-initiated MIH (Mobility in Harmony) Consortium, an open EV alliance that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. The partnership will focus on developing sustainable mobility solutions and building the next generation of Electric Vehicles, autonomous driving solutions, and mobility service applications that can deliver value for stakeholders in the mobility industry.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will help MIH build the software-defined car architecture and platforms and will provide its software, design development, and consulting expertise to deliver value to customers and stakeholders. The partnership will also focus on leveraging key technologies and developing reference designs and standards to bridge the gap for alliance members, enabling accelerated innovation and shorter development cycles.

Narasimham RV, Global Head – Integrated Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The Indian Electric Vehicle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 65.1%(2022-2029). At Tech Mahindra, we aim to contribute to this growth and our partnership with MIH Consortium is a step forward in this direction. Together with MIH Consortium, we will focus on making EV cars a reality by 2025 by creating intelligent, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions and infrastructure. We are confident that our technical prowess in the automotive sector and decades of experience in the field of engineering coupled with MIH Consortium’s strong expertise in mobility will help generate groundbreaking results in the EV market.”

With over 50 exclusive global engineering centres supporting new program launches and more than 350 active international customers, Tech Mahindra delivers exponential value to engineering enterprises by collaborating with them across three key tenets: robust products, ubiquitous platforms, and cyber factories.

Jack Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, MIH Consortium, said “We at MIH are very pleased to have Tech Mahindra onboard with our Consortium as they bring close to 26 years of deep automotive domain expertise to the alliance. Their lead into the EV vehicle technologies would very well add immense value to the alliance and its members in furthering the vision of creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. I look forward to welcoming Tech Mahindra into the Alliance and foresee them to be a very critical player in this consortium.”

The MIH Consortium currently has over 2,460 members from 65 countries and regions. The organization is working toward creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration across the mobility industry’s key OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and Electronic Stability Programs(ESPs) to standardize EV technologies to spearhead the Electric Vehicle revolution.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

MIH Consortium is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. We realize key technologies, develop reference designs and standards, while we bridge the gap between members in the ecosystem resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles. Our goal is to bring the strategic partners together to build the next generation of EV, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications. Through this transformation of the automotive industry and smart mobility space, we help maintain a sustainable future. MIH stands for Mobility in Harmony, which encapsulates our vision.