TCL’s subsidiary brand – iFFALCON to exclusively launch its new Smart Android TV in India

iFFALCON a global TV brand for young consumers in the world has announced its plans to launch the most affordable Smart Android TV S53 in India to showcase its distinctiveness in the wave of Internet technology and consumer brands. The launch is expected to take place on 7th April 2023, 12 noon.

The new S53 Smart Android TV expands iFFALCON’s product range in the country with pre-installed OTT apps. The 32 inch TV will boast a stunning bezel-less design and HDR10 for viewers to enjoy an exceptional entertainment experience with precise colour and brightness detailing. In addition, it will be built on AIPQ Engine that detects the environment and scales the display and audio to improve the overall functionality.

Talking about the pre-launch, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL and iFFALCON said, “The new S53 will be our innovative high-performance product that is lined up for this week. It is completely in sync with our company’s mission to provide a holistic and immersive home entertainment experience at a highly affordable price point. With this launch, we are expecting to recreate the viewer’s experience.”

The expected launch price of the S53 is between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000, making it one of the most affordable Smart Android TV available in India. It will be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart and customers will be able to begin placing their orders from 7th April, 2023, 12 noon.

As part of the pre-launch initiative, iFFALCON has already commenced a quiz contest on Amazon and Flipkart. The 10 lucky winners of the Amazon quiz will get a chance to get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, whereas the 10 lucky customers on Flipkart will get a chance to get Rs. 10,000 cashback. The contest is currently live and will go on till 7th April, 11:59 am and winners will be announced on Flipkart and Amazon in April and May respectively.

iFFALCON is dedicated to bringing infinite possibilities to young people around the world by breaking the boundaries of imagination. So far, the company has established a strong presence in 16 markets including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Russia, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Singapore, and many others.

The global TV brand is aggressively moving on its trajectory to strengthen its presence in India. Last year, the company also launched U62 – a premier 4K HDR TV with an edgeless design, Dolby Audio, Ok Google and Voice Control features. It is available in 65”, 55”, 50” and 43” with dynamic colour enhancement to offer a superior and exceptional viewing experience.