TCL to launch iFFALCON QLED Ultra HD smart android TVs, H82 and F53 on Flipkart Independence Day Sale

TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand, has announced massive price cuts on iFFALCON TVs K61 and F52, as part of the Flipkart Independence Day Sale. The brand is also launching two latest iFFALCON QLED Ultra HD smart android TVs, H82 and F53 on the same day. These innovations are integrated with advanced technologies like magic camera, game master, Dolby Vision IQ, IPQ with AI SR, HDMI 2.1 Google Duo, and Bluetooth 5.2. The sale will go live on 5th August and end on 10th August.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India, said, “With the change in work culture and work from home becoming a norm, families are coming closer, and the perfect TV viewing experience that our televisions provide, will further help them spend quality time. Even our high-end TV innovations are available at very reasonable prices and we hope our customers will take full advantage of this limited-time opportunity. We are looking forward to the Flipkart Independence Day Sale.”

Here’s a brief description of the aforementioned TV innovations:

iFFALCON H82

The iFFALCON H82 comes with an array of features and technologies, including a Mini LED display, Dolby Vision IQ, AiPQ Engine Gen 2, 120 Hz MEMC, High-Quality Soundbar, Dolby Atmos, and 20 W Subwoofers. It provides an incredibly premium entertainment and gaming experience on the back of best-in-class functions and advanced innovations. The TV also has an Android 11 operating system equipped with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. Its sound output is 50W, making the audio listening experience infinitely more rewarding.

This smart iFFALCON H82 TV also has TCL Channel 3.0, which supports OTT apps like Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, and YouTube. The gen-next AiPQ engine with AI SR enables this futuristic TV to evaluate content in real-time and modulate display according to the changes in the environment, thereby providing the viewer with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Besides the aforementioned specifications, iFFALCON H82 also has smart video calling capabilities. It comes with Magic Camera and convenient video calling facilities integrated with Google Duo, perfectly suitable for making or attending individual and group calls.

iFFALCON H82 is available in 55-inches at an affordable price of just INR 90,999!

iFFALCON F53

iFFALCON F53 smart android TV has a resounding resolution of 1920*1080 pixels. Its distinguishing feature is its micro dimming technology, which changes contrasts in 512 zones, ensuring superior image quality. The television automatically adjusts brightness and contrast with its brightness control and intelligent color range control technology.

The smart TV also comes with a full HD display, enthralling IPQ engine, unparalleled gaming experience, terrific user interface, and a lot more. Additionally, the smart volume control adjusts volume and eliminates unexpected sound variations, offering a fantastic sound quality to users. Its audio output is backed by Dolby Audio supremacy that surrounds the users with intense sound quality optimizing the sound of TV to engulf everyone in pure aural bliss.

In the Flipkart sale, iFFALCON F53 will be available in 32-inches and 40-inches at INR 13,999 from INR 18,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K61

This smart android TV, with a UHD 4K display, offers a captivating and entrancing audiovisual experience due to its high-octane video and audio format. It brings out the best in all frames with exciting features like a high dynamic range (HDR) 10, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio. To top it all, it offers an exciting gaming experience. It is available in 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch displays.

In the Flipkart sale, iFFALCON K61 will be available in 50-inches INR 29,999 respectively.

iFFALCON F52

The iFFALCON F52 smart android TV sports a HD ready LED display and features IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming, Smart Controls, Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Surround Sound, Stereo Box Speaker and Easy Sound Controls. This TV comes with a Sports Mode and provides an immersive viewing experience to all sports lovers. With its slim, sleek and chic design, it is the perfect accessory for every stylish home. It is available in 43-inch and 32-inch displays.