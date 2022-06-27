TCL to launch a new Mini LED 4K Google TV

Ads

Cementing its position as a leader in the TV electronics industry, TCL, the global number-1 android smart TV brand 2021, is all set to introduce a new Mini LED 4K Google TV. Working strenuously towards reaching its ultimate goal to provide high-powered TV sets that fit perfectly with modern-age customers, TCL has integrated several unparalleled TV technologies in its latest innovation.

According to the sources close to the company, the new Mini LED 4K Google TV boasts of having several key features. The list includes 144 Hz VRR (for less screen tearing and better visual output), IMAX Enhanced, QLED, HDR10+, AiPQ Engine with AISR, QLED, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, and a lot more.

The newest invention in TCL’s TV universe is said to create a benchmark for future TV innovations. The sources further claimed that the TV is the epitome of smart, sleek, and futuristic machinery that provides entertainment and comfort to the end-users. This groundbreaking innovation will see the light of day by 28th June. For now, TCL is taking final steps to launch this superior but highly-affordable TV technology.

