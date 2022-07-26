TCL Reiterates its Leadership in Mini LED QLED TVs in 2022

Ads

Driven by the company’s culture of creativity and innovation, the past four decades have witnessed TCL’s rapid growth to become one of the dominant players in the global TV industry. With vertical integration capabilities and a diversified product portfolio, including several award-winning TVs and audio home appliances, TCL today is the global number one Android smart TV brand.

The Future of LCD Display: Mini LED Technology

With high contrast, excellent brightness, ultra-thin profile and many more local dimming zones, Mini LED technology integrates TCL 2022 TVs with exceptional picture and colour quality. It ensures that fast-moving images (e.g., speed sports videos, action movies, etc.) have a perfect visual fluidity, without any flickering or shaking.

Since 2018, TCL has been proud of its achievements in Mini LED technology. The company has received many endorsements from media and professional associations. In 2022, TCL came up with its latest generation of Mini LED technology, with some major improvements:

16-Bit ultra-precise Light Control to offer richer colours and more details

Round Halo Mini LED to eliminate the blooming halo of white objects on pure black background

TCL Mini LED Backlight Direct to allow fast-moving objects being clearer and sharper on the screen

Mini LED uniform quality to have a single colour uniform image

TCL Mini LED backlight de-mura to have a uniform light control (no spotlight, no grey patch, no dirty light)

The Forefront in Mini LED: OD Zero Mini LED

The OD Zero Mini LED features the smallest LED chip and doubles the number of local dimming zones. Minimising the LED chip enables TCL TVs to maximise the backlighting precision to deliver ultimate contrast and brightness. By removing the standard Optical Distance, the brand can build the slimmest direct-lit TVs ever.

2022 TCL TV range: Ultra-wide range of TVs from core to flagship models, for all usages, needs and expectations.

TCL C Series TVs are an essential addition to the brand’s continuous commitment to bringing users exceptional viewing and entertainment QLED 4K experience. In 2022, the high-end range models of this Series (TCL C835) also featured the Mini LED technology. Enhanced by an industry-leading sound system featuring Dolby Atmos, these TVs allow users to connect deeper with all kinds of on-screen content.

TCL is an active player in the gaming sector, providing gamers with high-quality screens and endless playing options to enhance their gaming experience. TCL C835 also features:

144Hz Refresh Rate: Providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. With VRR at 144Hz refresh rate, they can support larger and higher frame rate games without screen tearing. Dynamic refresh rates can adjust to the content to produce smoother and seamless gameplay as video game creators desire.

Game Master: Passionate gamers will enjoy Game Master, which offers automatically additional gaming features, with the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR and Game Bar.

TCL C835 is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 119,990, INR 159,990, and 229,990 respectively.

TCL P Series TVs are affordable 4K HDR TVs (with better cost control, better design, and wider colour gamut), including Google TV. Besides the aforementioned features and technology, TCL P735 comes with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It is also powered by TCL’S proprietary algorithm and features ALLM optimisation, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay.

TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at INR 35,990, INR 41,990, INR 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.