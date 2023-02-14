TCL announces the launch of new S Series Google & Android TVs in India

TCL – a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has recently announced the launch of its iconic S series of Google and Android TV in India. The launch aims to offer a world-class experience to its customers with its HD resolution and fully-loaded smart features.

The newly launched S series TV features three variants – S5400 Google TV, S5400A Premium A+ and S5403A that come with a lightweight and compact design for a stylish appeal.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, “We are delighted to expand our product offerings in India with our newly revealed range of smart TVs. With an extensive demand for Smart TVs in India, we are expecting to capture a significant market share in the market. Customers can now stream the best of their content with full-fledged interfaces and operating systems, loaded in affordable Smart TVs.”

The global TV giant has unveiled the new S5400 32″ FHD Google TV that allows viewers to discover new movies and shows from their subscriptions and content. Viewers can also add content to their library using Google Watchlist. In addition, Google Kids mode offers safety with kids’ profiles with appropriately filtered content. It has Chromecast built-in that enables the casting of videos, music and apps from any device to the TV.

As part of the series, TCL has also launched S5403A and S5400A 32’’ HD Android 11 TV that features an A+ HD-ready panel to display high-resolution images for an immersive viewing experience. The next-gen android TV features speed and security upgrades with access to more than 7000 apps and 7,00,000 shows and movies in one place. To augment the entertainment experience of the viewers, the TV has Google Play games, Chromecast built-in, Google Play movies and TV and Google Play Store.

The entire series is powered with Dolby Audio which enhances the sound of entertainment from sporting events to TV shows. Each TV is integrated with a 24W speaker system to create a rich and powerful surround sound and provide an immersive experience to viewers. Furthermore, it features an intelligent sound mode that enables different modes according to the choice of content including Standard / Dynamic / Music / Movie / Voice / Game / Sports sound modes according to the choice & content.

The next-gen Google TV and Android 11 TV also boast micro-dimming features that analyze TV content in 2,304 separate zones and intelligently adjust brightness and darkness. The dynamic colour enhancement in TV features a 1.07 billion colours display to make each shade precise and pure for smoother transitions. The TVs enable faster streaming with efficient connectivity via 5.0 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI x 2 and USB 2.0.

The Google TV is equipped with 16 GB storage and 1.5 GB RAM and 64-bit Quad Core Processor while Android 11 TV is equipped with 64-bit quadcore processor with G31MP2 GPU, 8 GB storage and 1 GB RAM.

TCL’s S5400 Google TV is available at offline retail & brand stores as well as leading marketplaces with price starting at Rs. 15,990*. On the other hand, S5400A and S5403A start at Rs. 13,490* & Rs. 13,990* + additional cashback; respectively. Variant S5400A is available at while S5403A is available at offline retail & brand stores across India. Both the models S5400 and S5403A also offer exciting offers with up to 10% instant cashback.