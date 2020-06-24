Mobile is not only a luxury nowadays. On the contrary, it is a necessity in the 21st century. Companies like Nokia, Microsoft, and Samsung have created ripples in the field of mobiles. TCL is a much lesser-known player.

This budget phone was recently released on 6th April 2020. After that, it was released on 19th May 2020. The software of this phone may also be upgraded to Android 11. The capacitative touchscreen also offers 16 million colors. The second sim slot may also be used as a memory card slot. The TCL UI is beneficial. Nano sims are required for both the sim slots.

The TCL brand has recently launched a model known as TCL Plex in Spain. This particular model has left its mark among users The TCL 10 Pro came with a heavier price tag. However, the TCL 10L leaves a lesser dent in the pockets of the Spaniards. Yes, those who are veteran mobile users will claim that a more economical price means lesser features. Now, let us find out the specifications of the phone:

Camera:

This mobile has a 48 MP camera with quad pixel technology.

The 6 MP front camera, which has quad pixels works wonders.

It has a 240-fps macro camera and depth camera of 2 MP.

The video aperture is 4k-30fps. In slow motion, the aperture is 240 fps.

The front video is 1080p-30fps.

Apart from that, it has 6GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor helps it work smoothly but at a faster pace

Battery:

It has a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

It supports a memory card of up to 256GB. Unfortunately, the battery cannot be removed.

This phone comes with a plastic body and 6.53 inches full HD display. It has a price of 279 pounds. The GPU is Adreno 610.

The measurement of the body is 162.2*75.6*8.4mm.

Features:

This dual sim smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 665, Octacore, 2Ghz processor.

It supports double Wi-fi and VolTE.

There is a tiny hole in the screen to reap more benefits from the upper frame. The fingerprint sensor at the back leaves the data in the phone secure.

GPS helps us get directions.

The dual-LED flash is helpful for click-happy people.

Sensors:

The presence of Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, proximity sensors and light sensors makes it technologically enriches.

It has a face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. The browser that it supports is HTML5. The good news for music buffs is that it supports 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display:

The best part of the display is that it is bezel-free.

The ration of the screen to the body is 91%. It will not support 5G. It has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

The density of the pixels is 395 ppl.

Architecture:

It features an impressive 64-bit architecture.

Veteran mobile users claim that the display is noteworthy.

The IPS LCD is awesome too. The Adreno 610 graphics are wowed.

Both the sim slots are meant for GSM sims.

The type-C USB port makes us transfer data smoothly and without any glitches

With a 5000 mAH battery, rest assured that your phone will be charged within a short time. It supports fast charging and the phone gets fully charged in just under 2 hours. Data can be transferred through USB-C or Bluetooth. It supports EDGE as well as GPRS.

Also, it features Android v10. This lightweight phone weighs only 187 g and is 76.5 mm wide. It supports 3G as well as 4g. It is indeed a joy to know that this phone was available in Spain to purchase. This reasonably priced phone is available in two shades- Mariana blue and Arctic white.

The price is quite on the higher end however, it is appropriate for the features it offers. The battery backup is quite modest and it has sufficient storage capacity. This phone will surely give a tough competition to the other smartphones in the market.

Final Words:

So, the Spanish customers are spoilt for choice. This budget-priced smartphone has a customized layer of UI. The main camera has a wide-angle, which is indeed satisfactory for photographers as well as click-happy Spanish users. The IPS technology as well as praiseworthy hardware make the phone desirable. The network even supports Indian brands.