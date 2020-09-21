Tata Sky announced its Android TV powered Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will now be available for just Rs. 2,999. That is Rs. 1000 less than what the set-top initially came for and compares well vis-a-vis the competition.

While the above price applies to new subscribers, existing Tata Sky users have it even better in that they will have to shell out an even lower Rs. 2,499 for the Binge+ connection. What’s more, subscribers can avail of secondary Multi TV Connection as well for the same Rs. 2,499. The Binge+ connection initially came for a flat Rs. 3,999.

As for the benefits, Tata Sky said they will provide free access to eight OTT apps for a period of six months. The apps include Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Zee5, VOOT select, VOOT Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShermarooMe. That is not all as Binge+ owners will also get three months’ access to Amazon Prime as well.

Other features of Binge+ include its compliance with Google Assistant and allows for voice based search. Plus, subscribers will also have access to the Google Play Store as well. The company said they have already been witnessing a surge in demand for the Binge+ set-top box, and the latest price adjustment is expected to increase its appeal further, more so given the impending festive season in the country.

For those not in the knowing, the Binge+ set-top box serves as a platform for getting access to standard DTH services as well as OTT apps for viewing streaming media.