Tata Power inaugurates ‘Divyang’ managed Customer Relations Centre in Mumbai; a first among Indian power utilities

Tata Power today inaugurated India’s first ever fully Divyang (specially abled) managed Customer Relations Centre, a first among Indian power utilities at Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai. The centre will be independently managed by a team of five specially-abled personnel. The initiative is a testament to Tata Power’s vision to ensure the inclusion of a diverse workforce and empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) by enabling them with access to mainstream work opportunities.

Dr. Uday Khopkar, eminent Dermatologist & Pioneer Dermatopathologist inaugurated this Customer Relations Centre (CRC) in the presence of Dr. Nilesh Kane , Chief – Distribution (Mumbai Operations),

After successfully operating “All Women” CRCs in Mumbai, Tata Power has reinforced its efforts in building an inclusive workforce. Similar to its other customer service centres in states across the country, this centre will also offer a dedicated counter for senior citizens and specially abled customers. The employees at this centre will be able to service various customer requirements, such as new power supply applications, monthly bill payments, and other customer related services. They will also address customers’ concerns and queries.

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President T & D, Tata Power said, “Tata Power is happy to launch its fully Divyang managed Customer Relations Centre at Ghatkopar, a first among Indian power utilities. We believe this initiative will not only provide a seamless customer service experience, like our other centers, but also encourage the PwD community to come forward and shoulder the responsibility of ensuring customer delight.”

Tata Power is committed to support differently abled people and empower them by providing opportunities and a supportive working environment. Going forward, the company plans to establish more such Divyang powered Customer Relations Centres across the its distribution license area in Mumbai.