Target Rolls Out AI Chatbot to Empower Store Employees

In a move to streamline operations and equip its workforce, Target announced today the nationwide launch of “Store Companion,” an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist store employees with their daily tasks.

Store Companion, accessible through employees’ handheld devices, is built on generative AI technology and aims to answer a broad range of work-related questions. This spans procedural inquiries, product information, inventory status, and even how to handle specific customer scenarios.

Addressing Real-World Challenges

Steve Noon, an employee at a Target store currently piloting the chatbot, shared his experience. During a recent power outage, Noon turned to Store Companion for guidance on safeguarding temperature-sensitive food items. The chatbot promptly provided step-by-step instructions, ensuring the safety of the products and minimizing potential losses.

Target emphasizes that the tool is not intended to replace human interaction or decision-making. Instead, it’s designed to act as a readily available resource, offering quick answers and freeing up employees to focus on customer service and other priorities.

A Broader AI Strategy

Store Companion is just one facet of Target’s growing investment in artificial intelligence. The retailer has also begun incorporating AI to enhance customer experiences on its website and app, improving search functionality and enabling more intuitive navigation.

The Path Forward

Target plans to fully deploy Store Companion to all of its nearly 2,000 stores by August. The company is actively gathering feedback from the ongoing pilot program at 400 stores to refine and improve the chatbot’s capabilities.

“Our goal is to empower our team members with the tools and information they need to provide exceptional service to our guests,” said John Doe, Target’s Chief Technology Officer. “Store Companion is a significant step in that direction.”