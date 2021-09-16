When you have a PC, its performance is susceptible to change. Why? Because the hardware you use is just one piece of the performance puzzle. The other one is software. The software you are using, especially the OS, can cause your computer to slow down when you need it the most. Is there anything you can do about it?

Of course! Many people forget that their PCs require maintenance to be working at the highest level. Once you learn a few tips and tricks, you will be able to take your PC performance to new heights. Here is what you should do.

Upgrade Your PC

Let’s start with the easiest way to boost your PC performance: simply upgrade your hardware. If you think that you are following the best practices in the field, maybe it is time to upgrade your hardware. It is often the case if the tech stack you are using goes through several upgrades. The newer versions have higher hardware requirements.

The most notable upgrade here is RAM. Both OS and apps need RAM to work as fast as possible. Adding a new RAM stick can resolve most of your performance issues. Plus, it is a really straightforward process, even for users with a limited technical background. However, you might still need to consider what you need: faster RAM or more RAM.

If you are not comfortable doing it by yourself, you can always look up the nearest PC shop and have the professionals handle the upgrades.

Clean Your App Stack

Do you regularly use all the apps that you’ve enthusiastically installed once you got your hands on your new machine? No? These apps use your system resources. Over time, they can affect PC performance and cause it to slow down inexplicably. You should regularly uninstall apps that you don’t use or unnecessary ones, whether you use a Windows, Mac, or Linux system.

Windows 10 streamlines this process as it allows you to assess how often you use the apps and when they were first installed. Just right-click the “Start” button on the taskbar and select “Apps and Features.” Sort your apps by install date and see how long you had an app, and you didn’t use it.

You can also identify your most frequently used apps by clicking on the “Type here to search” box located in the taskbar. To see the apps you use daily, navigate to the “Apps” tab. It also lists the recently used apps.

Start Your New Sessions Light

New software installation wizards don’t bother average PC users. They are used to chain-clicking on the “Next” button until the installation is complete, and the app is ready to use. During the installation process, one of the common steps includes the infamous “Launch software with startup?” question.

Imagine what happens throughout several months if you use your PC in this way. Every time you boot it up, your OS needs to start all those apps. It consumes your resources, and your PC slows down as if it was purchased on a yard sale back in 2010.

Here is how to disable unnecessary apps from being launched at the bootup and give your PC some room to breathe:

Press “Ctrl-Shift-Esc” to Launch Task Manager.

Navigate to the “Startup” tab.

Right-click the apps you don’t want to run at startup and click “Disable.”

Ensure Stable Internet Connection

There is nothing more frustrating than slow internet speeds when you know you pay for a premium package. There could be a couple of reasons for this. In order to ensure a stable and fast internet connection, you need to review what’s using your internet:

Hit “Ctrl-Shift-Esc” to open Task Manager

Navigate to the “Performance” tab

Select “Ethernet”

Click on “Open Resource Monitor”

It will launch a resource monitor app to see exactly which apps and to what extent they are eating your bandwidth. You can manually stop the apps by right-clicking them and selecting “End Process.”

Sometimes your internet service provider can limit your connection speed or bandwidth. It is called ISP throttling. There is a remedy for this as well. You can prevent such obstructions by using a VPN for PC. It encrypts information about your internet traffic. As a result, ISPs will no longer know what you do online. Hence, they won’t have a reason to perform throttling.

Keep Your PC Malware-Clean

Unfortunately, malicious software is all over the Internet. Viruses, trojans, miners, and other types of malware can cause both your PC and internet connection to slow down. It is of utmost importance to install, use, and update antivirus software.

There are plenty of free solutions catering to the needs of average PC users. But, if you use your PC for work, you should consider using a premium antivirus solution and keeping USB sticks virus-free.

Bonus tip: If you experience performance drops while using your browser, consider clearing the cache and resetting your browser to default settings.

These tips will help you take your PC performance to a new level. However, keeping your PC performance at a high level is a long-term task. Depending on how you use your PC, you might need to follow some of these tips every once in a while.