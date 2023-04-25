TAC Security Welcomes Former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren and Veteran CISO Siva Subramanian to its Board

TAC Security, a global leader in risk and vulnerability management, has recently appointed former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren and Dr. Siva Sivasubramanian to its board. This is a strategic move aligned with the company’s plans of expanding its global and local footprints in India and scaling its business to meet the growing demands of organizations worldwide. TAC Security has been at the forefront of delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions and services to its clients. BG Raphael Warren’s and Dr Siva Sivasubramanian onboarding will further strengthen the company’s commitment to expanding its expertise in the cybersecurity industry.

BG Raphael Warren is a highly respected and accomplished cybersecurity expert with extensive experience in managing security and identifying trends in the industry. Warren’s initial focus will be on developing the company’s cybersecurity teams to better serve its clients. He has a long-term vision to drive TAC Security’s growth and strengthen its tech capabilities to provide cutting-edge solutions.

Dr. Siva Sivasubramanian is a seasoned cybersecurity professional, who previously served as the Global Chief of Security for Airtel and CISO at Optus in Australia. With his wealth of experience in dealing with global leaders and governments, Subramanian is expected to help TAC Security expand its presence and improve its offerings to provide top-notch cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr. Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Raphael and Siva to our board. They both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help TAC Security stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity challenges and provide world-class services to our clients. We are confident that their contributions will be instrumental in driving our long-term growth and strengthening our cybersecurity capabilities. As we are aiming to scale our business further and expand our global presence, their leadership and expertise in the development of cybersecurity teams, combined with their proven track record of success, will play a critical role in the growth and success of our company.”

“I believe that in today’s digital and cyber-prone world, a robust cybersecurity infrastructure is crucial. Rather than just investing in backup plans and defense protocols, organizations should prioritize investing in next-generation technology to stay ahead of adversaries. It is an honor to join TAC Security’s board and work with such a talented team. Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving challenge, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to help TAC Security continue to provide its clients with world-class cybersecurity solutions. With my initial focus on developing the company’s cybersecurity teams, I am confident that we can drive TAC Security’s growth and strengthen its tech capabilities to better serve its clients.” Said, Former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren

“I am excited to join TAC Security’s board and contribute my experience in leading security for leading companies and their cybersecurity needs. With my expertise in identifying trends in the industry, I hope to help TAC Security continue providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its clients. Cybersecurity is a critical issue facing businesses today, and I look forward to working with the board and management team to ensure that TAC Security stays ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry.” Said, Mr. Siva Subramanian

