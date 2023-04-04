Syska Personal Care introduces its latest addition in personal grooming – the Hair Dryer HD1210

Syska Personal Care Appliances, a leading brand in the personal care and grooming industry, has recently launched its latest product, the Syska Hair Dryer HD1210. Equipped with advanced features, the product is designed to cater to the needs of modern-day consumers who demand high performance and convenience in their grooming tools. With the all-new Syska Hair Dryer, users can effortlessly take control of their grooming routine and achieve salon-like results in the comfort of their homes. This is Syska’s first “Made in India” hair dryer, highlighting the brand’s commitment to supporting the country’s manufacturing industry. The product is also travel-friendly, making it an ideal choice for users who are always on the move.

With the global hair dryer market size estimated to grow by USD 1,962.02 million from 2022 to 2027, Syska has been at the forefront of innovation and has consistently delivered grooming products that combine style, performance, and convenience. The Syska Hair Dryer is a fantastic option for individuals looking for a durable and effective hair-drying solution because it is equipped with a range of features. Two easily adjustable speed and temperature options are available, depending on what is required. Also, it comes with a 0-1-2 heat setting and a wind inlet, which enables control of the heat intensity and avoids overheating. The 1200 Watt Syska Hair Dryer comes with a 1.6m power cord, a hanging loop, and a supply cord that is long enough to allow for ease of use.

Commenting on the launch of the Syska Hair Dryer HD1210, Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “Syska has always been a pioneer in redefining the grooming industry with its trendy and innovative product line. Our latest addition, the Syska Hair Dryer HD1210, is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, functionality, and user convenience. We prioritize our customer’s requirements and design every product with their needs in mind. With this new launch, we aim to enrich the grooming experience of our customers and bring about purpose-driven and meaningful innovation. We hope to achieve significant growth in the women’s grooming segment and build on our strong equity in the personal care category with this flagship launch.”

Key features of Syska Hair Dryer HD1210:

Over-heating Protection Ensures Safety: The Syska Hair Dryer is equipped with an over-heating protection feature to ensure safety

Detachable Concentrator: The Syska Hair Dryer is provided with a detachable concentrator that helps in directing the airflow to specific areas, making it easier to achieve the desired hairstyle

Foldable Handle: The Syska Hair Dryer has a foldable handle, making it easy to store and carry around while traveling

2 Speed/ Heat Setting: The Syska Hair Dryer is equipped with 2 speed/heat settings that allow for better control and desired heat for styling

Made in India: Syska Hair Dryer is proudly made in India, ensuring high-quality standards and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy

The Syska Hair Dryer is designed for household use and operates directly from an AC220-240V, 50Hz power source. It has a warranty period of two years from the date of purchase and is available in two colours, purple and pink. The product can be purchased from leading online and retail stores for just INR 1,199/-.