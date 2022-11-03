SWOTT launches “Neckon – 101” Bluetooth Neckband

SWOTT, an Indian consumer smart-wearable brand has expanded its presence in the Bluetooth Neckband segment by launching an all new “Neckon -101” Bluetooth Neckband. The launch of this new neckband unravels in two different colors- Dark Blue and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ears.

The newly launched Bluetooth Neckband offers stunning HD Stereo Sound, with revolutionary bass and booming sound. Specifically designed keeping skin sensitivity in mind, it is crafted with soft, silicone material that does not irritate the skin and is wearable for long hours. A reinforced design with IPX7 rating makes which makes the neckband sweat-proof and making it an ideal for your workouts, jogs, runs, and sports sessions and make sure it goes uninterrupted and irritation-free. The neckband is also equally capable to enhance your gaming experience as it has gaming mode making it a must buy for gamers.

Neckon 101 also boasts of a longer battery life ensuring prolonged playtime with added comfort, and crystal-clear sound. A single full fast charging lasts for 40 minutes can run the neckband for a solid 30 hours. With available voice-assistant the neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/ receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your smartphone, constantly. The neckband is also very fast in its performance due to its low latency which is of 55ms.

Bolstered with features like an Ergonomic Design and Active Noise Cancellation, it offers a quality listening experience with maximum comfort. Magnetic metal earbuds and power-efficient 5.0 Bluetooth features with Dual Pairing feature which allows you to pair 2 different devices simultaneously keeping your music on wherever you go!

Pricing and Availability:

SWOTT Neckon 101 is available in Black and Dark Blue Color at an introductory price of INR 599/- on Amazon.in and on their website: swottlifestyle.com.