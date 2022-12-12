SWOTT launches all new “Neckon – 102” Bluetooth Neckband

an Indian consumer smart-wearable brand has expanded its presence in the Bluetooth Neckband segment by launching an all new “Neckon -102” Bluetooth Neckband. The launch of this new neckband unravels in two different colors- Silver and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ears.

The newly launched Bluetooth Neckband offers stunning HD Stereo Sound with revolutionary bass due to its 10 mm installed driver and Low Latency Gaming Mode of 45 milliseconds which makes it a must have gadget to enhance your gaming experience. Specifically designed keeping skin sensitivity in mind, it is crafted with soft, silicone material that does not irritate the skin and is wearable for long hours. A reinforced design makes the neckband an ideal for your workouts, jogs, runs, and sports sessions and make sure it goes uninterrupted and irritation-free.

Neckon 102 also boasts of a longer battery life ensuring prolonged playtime with added comfort, and crystal-clear sound. The new neckband is also capable of 1 min to 1 hour of playtime and a single full fast charging of 40 minutes can run the neckband for a solid 40 hours.

With compatibility of working with both voice-assistant (Google Assistant and Siri), user can activate voice assistant by pressing the power button for 2 seconds. The neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/ receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your smartphone, constantly by using its touch sensor LED light controls which vibrate when touched.

Bolstered with features like an Ergonomic Design and Active Noise Cancellation, it offers a quality listening experience with maximum comfort. Magnetic metal earbuds and power-efficient 5.0 Bluetooth features with Dual Pairing feature which allows you to pair 2 different devices simultaneously keeping your music on wherever you go!

SWOTT onboarded India’s all-rounder international cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the Brand Ambassador for its Smart Wearables segment.

Pricing and Availability:

SWOTT Neckon 102 is available in Black and Sliver at an introductory price of INR 899/- on Amazon.in and on their