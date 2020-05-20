At one point you may need to transfer photos iPhone to Mac. Some of these reasons include Lack of ample space in your iPhone, intentions to replace your iPhone or you could be selling. Regardless of your reasons, you must have a reliable method to import photos to Mac. Photos are excellent since they capture those sweet moments in our lives. Therefore, you can`t afford to lose even a single photo. This article analyses reliable methods of importing photos from your iPhone to Mac without losing your photos.

Dr.fone (Mac)-Phone Manager (iOS)

There are several iPhone toolkits available in the open app market and dr.fone is one of them. It’s a remarkable tool used to import iPhone photos to mac. It features a box of the iPhone tools and comes with a friendly user interface. Therefore, it is easy to use and enables you to take full control of your iPhone. It can help you recover any lost data from your iPhone. Besides, it serves as a backup. This device can restore and even delete your data if instructed to. You can use dr.fone to import iPhone photos to mac or from one iPhone to the other.

This tool can fix iOS system problems and even remove your iPhone`s lock screen. It does not use iTunes to import iPhone photos to Mac. Just to make it clear, dr.fone-Phone Manager (ios ) plays the following roles;

Imports iPhone photos to Mac without iTunes

It transfers, manages, imports/exports photos, videos, music, SMS, Apps, and contacts among others

Backs up photos, contacts, SMS, Apps among others to PC and restores them with ease

Transfer photos, messages, contacts, and videos from one smartphone to the other

Import media files between iTunes and Ios

Supports with iOS and iPod.

iPhoto

This is incredible software used by iPhone users to transmit iPhone photos to Mac. However, it is limited to copying the photos in your iPhones camera roll folder. Here are steps to follow when transferring your photos from iPhone to Mac using this software;

Using a USB cable attaches your iPhone to Mac. By so doing, iPhoto will launch displaying videos and photos automatically from your iPhone. But if that doesn’t happen, you can launch it yourself. Press ‘preference’ from the iPhoto menu. Then press ‘general setting’ and switch to’ connecting camera opens’ to the iPhoto software.

Once the photos in your iPhone are displayed, highlight the photos you intend to transfer then click on ‘import selected’ or transfer all.

Airdrop

This is an application from Apple and used to import iPhone photos to Mac. With this software, you can share all files among iOS devices and this includes importing iPhone photos to Mac. This is how to go about it;

Visit the setting icon on your iPhone and make sure your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on. Also, switch the Wi-Fi on the Mac by pressing on the menu icon. Click turn on Wi-Fi. Also, turn on the Mac`s Bluetooth. On the iPhone, look for ‘control center’ and hit ‘Airdrop’. Now select ‘Contacts only’ or ‘everyone’. On the Mac, hit the finder. From the ‘Go’ option, press ‘Airdrop’ on the menu icon. Hit ‘Allow me to be discovered’ then select ‘contact only’ or ‘Everyone’. Proceed to where the location of the photo you intend to copy from the iPhone to Mac, select multiple photos, or just a single photo. On your iPhone, just hit the share option then chose ‘tap to share with Airdrop’, tap the name of the Mac receiving the Photo. You will immediately see a prompt asking you to accept the sent file. Hit accept.

iCloud Photo Stream

This one is an Apple iCloud feature. Here images are transferred to the iCloud account and if need be, the photos can be shared with a different Apple device. The following are steps of importing iPhone photos to Mac with iCloud Photo Stream;

Visit Settings on your iPhone and hit name or ID Apple. On the following screen, click on iCloud then check the ‘My photostream’ option. From the photo, the app creates a shared folder then press next. Once you create an album folder hit ‘+’ sign to put photos to the album. You can now press ‘Post’ On the Mac, open the photos and press on ‘preferences’ from the menu icon and select ‘iCloud’. Now search for ‘iCloud Photo Library’ from the new window and view all the photos you have uploaded on Mac then hit download.

The above are just a fraction of tools you can use to import iPhone photos to Mac. Each of them is effective. Follow the steps as described and you will transfer your photos successfully.