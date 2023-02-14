Surprise Your Loved One with Mivi’s Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Products

Mivi has launched a special Valentine’s Day edition of its popular products – DuoPods F50, DuoPods A350, and Roam 2. These limited edition products are designed to cater to the needs of tech-savvy individuals looking for a thoughtful and practical gift for their loved ones. Mivi’s Valentine’s Day special edition products are the perfect way to express your love and appreciation to your special someone. With their combination of style and functionality, these products are sure to leave a lasting impression. The products can be purchased from Mivi’s official website. Get your hands on these limited edition products today!

DuoPods F50 Coral and Beige – 1599/-

If you’re looking for a thoughtful and practical Valentine’s Day gift for the tech-savvy person in your life, the Mivi F50 DuoPods are an excellent choice. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, they offer up to 50 hours of playtime in gaming applications, making them perfect for gaming sessions or listening to music on-the-go. The USB-C charging feature ensures they can be fully charged in less than an hour, and the high-quality sound and Passive noise cancellation (PNC) make sure that the listening experience is always top-notch. The Dual-microphone setup in the Duopods ensures seamless talking, making them ideal for hands-free communication. Give your special someone a gift that combines both style and functionality this Valentine’s Day with the Mivi F50 Duopods. Now available in two new limited edition colors for Valentines Day- Coral and Beige

DuoPods A350 White – 1599/-

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a thoughtful and functional gift for your loved one, the DuoPods A350 might be the perfect choice. These in-ear headphones are not only stylish but also packed with features that enhance the audio experience. The 13mm dynamic speakers offer high-quality sound with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz, and the earbuds support both AAC and SBC codecs. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, your loved one can enjoy their favorite tunes or podcasts seamlessly. The two MEMS microphones provide clear voice quality during calls, and the touch controls make it easy to control media playback and activate the smart speaker on a smartphone. With an 8.5-hour battery life per earbud and a total of 50 hours with the charging case, your loved one can enjoy their music all day long without worrying about running out of power. Check out the limited valentine edition of Duopods A350 in white !

Roam 2 – 1299/-

The search for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your music-loving partner has come to an end! Consider the Mivi Roam 2 speaker with its superior sound quality and powerful bass, it is sure to provide an immersive listening experience. The aluminum body not only looks sleek and stylish but is also strong and durable, making it perfect for use on-the-go. With up to 24 hours of playtime at 70% volume, your partner can enjoy their favorite tunes all day long. The wireless-Bluetooth capability allows for easy connectivity with mobile devices, laptops, and even televisions. And with four different color options to choose from, you can pick the one that best fits your partner’s style. Don’t miss out on the chance to give the gift of exceptional audio quality this Valentine’s Day. Get the Mivi Roam 2 speaker today in the special Valentines collection!