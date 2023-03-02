Stuffcool Launches Superpower, an 85W 20000mAh Power Bank to Charge MacBooks/Laptops

India’s leading tech accessory brand, Stuffcool, has launched its latest innovation – Superpower, an 85W 20000mAh power bank that can simultaneously charge a MacBook Pro and an iPhone. With two Type-C ports, the Type-C1 port provides 65W of power, while the Type-C2 port provides PD20W of power. The Superpower is also equipped with a Type-A port that provides QC3.0 18W output.

The Superpower allows consumers to charge their MacBooks, Type-C laptops, and even Nintendo Switch gaming consoles on the go from the Type-C1 port. Consumers can also connect their iPhone or any other PD-enabled device to the Type-C2 port and fast charge an iPhone 50% in 30 mins. The Superpower can provide dedicated outputs from both Type-C ports, allowing consumers to charge two devices simultaneously. The Type-C1 port is also equipped to deliver PPS Fast charging protocol, providing Super Fast Charging support to flagship Samsungs and charging the latest Pixel phones 50% in 30 mins. The Type-C1 port also provides max fast charging output for Nothing Phone 1. The Type-C2 port is limited to PD 20W of output and is perfect for all iOS devices. The Type-C1 port is also the input port to charge the power bank and is able to charge itself at 65W of power. With a 60-65W MacBook/laptop charger, the 20000mAh power bank can be fully charged in less than 3 hours using the Type-C1 port. The Superpower comes with its own 100W Type-C to C cable with an e-Marker chip to fast charge devices and itself.

With a 20000mAh capacity, the Superpower can charge a MacBook Air M1 100% from a single charge. A 13″ MacBook Pro M1 can be charged up to 85%, and typical Type-C laptops can be charged about 70-75% on a single charge of the power bank.

The Superpower is proudly Made In India and is BIS Approved, with an additional layer of intelligent safety protocols to keep you and your devices safe and fully charged.

Tech Specs

Input (Type-C1) : 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (65W)

Output (USB A) : 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/ 1.5A (18W)

Output (Type C1) : 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (65W)

PPS : 3.3-11V/3A, 3.3-21V/ 3A (63W)

Output (Type-C2) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A 12V/1.67A (20W)

PPS : 3.3-11V/ 2A (22W)