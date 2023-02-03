Stuffcool launches Stack – A Foldable Travel Friendly 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Stack, a foldable 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging station. The Stack can wirelessly charge your entire personal ecosystem of iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The Stack folds into a compact cylindrical shape measuring 10 cm (diameter) and 2.6cm (height), and neatly fits into your bag making it perfect for daily commutes as well as longer trips. The Stack also supports the latest Magnetic Wireless Charging for iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series.

The Stack charges your smartphone, Apple watch and AirPods at the same time by opening into 3 separate modules. The phone charging module supports magnetic wireless charging for the latest iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series. The phone charging module also supports Qi wireless charging for other wireless charging enabled smartphones such as Samsung, Pixel and older iPhones up to 10W of Qi charging power. The AirPods charging module also works with any wireless enabled audio devices such as Samsung Buds, Pixel Buds, Nothing Buds. The Apple watch charging module works with only Apple watch, and is compatible with all versions of the Apple watch.

The Stack provides dedicated power to each module – providing up to 10W to the phone charging module, 3W to the AirPods charging module and 2.5W to the Apple Watch charging module. The Stack also comes with its own 18W QC3.0 adapter and fast charging type C cable allowing instant plug and charge! The Magnetic wireless charging allows the Stack to fold into a stand making it easy to use or view the phone when placed on a desk.

While the world waits for a practical foldable smartphone, when it comes to a smart foldable charger, Stuffcool has taken the lead with its latest innovation!

The Stack is available on stuffcool.com, amazon.in and leading offline stores across the country.