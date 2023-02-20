Stuffcool Launches Palm – the Smallest Made in India 10000mAh Powerbank

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Palm, the smallest Made in India Power Delivery Type C powerbank. The Palm packs in 10000mAh and it is smaller than the height of a credit card. The Palm has a Type C port that supports PD or Power Delivery charging and also a Type A port that supports 22.5W QC3.0 charging.

Measuring just 6 X 8 cm, the Palm fits neatly in your palm, pocket and purse. It features a Type C port, capable of delivering 20W PD power and can charge any iPhone 50% in 30 mins! Its Type A port supports 22.5W QC3.0 for fast charging android phones and devices. Despite its compactness, the Palm can fully charge an iPhone 14 Pro 2.2 times on a single charge. To fast charge itself, the Palm uses its type C port that supports 18W PD power input.

Its glossy finish not only highlights its compact size but also changes the old saying into good looking things come in small packages!

The Palm is BIS Approved and features an additional intelligent safety layer to protect you and your phone. The Palm is proudly Made In India and comes with a Type C to A cable to charge itself.

The Palm is available on stuffcool.com, amazon.in and leading offline stores across the country.

Model : PALM

Battery : Li-ionBattery

Battery Capacity : 10000mAh/36Wh

Input (Type-C) : 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Output(Type-C) : 5V/2.4A, 9V/2.2A, 12V/1.5A

Output(USB-A) : 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A