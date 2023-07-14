Stuffcool , India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Mega, a super small super fast charging Made in India Power Delivery / PPS 10000mAhType C powerbank. The Mega packs in 10000mAh and it is smaller than the height of a credit card, measuring just 8 cm wide, 6 cm long. The Mega has a Type C port that supports PD or Power Delivery and PPS charging protocol capable of “Super Fast Charging” Flagship Samsung and Pixel Devices. The Mega also features a Type A port that supports 22.5W QC3.0 charging.

Measuring just8 cm wide and 6 cm long, the Mega fits neatly in your pal.. It features a Type C port, capable of delivering upto 30W PD power and can Super Fast Charge flagship Samsung phones, Charge latest Pixel phones 50% in 30 mins and charge any iPhone 50% in 30 mins! Its powerful enough to even charge Macbook Air M1/M2 at 30W power. Its Type A port supports 22.5W QC3.0 for fast charging android phones and devices. Despite its compactness, the Mega can fully charge an iPhone 14 Pro 2 times on a single charge, charge a S23 Ultra 1.5 times and even charge a Macbook Air M1 0-45% on a single charge. To fast charge itself, the Mega uses its type C port that supports 18W PD power input.

A super compact, super fast charging powerbank with enough power to even power a Macbook, and a compact size to fit in your palm, the Mega is raising the standard for all powerbanks!

The Mega is BIS Approved and features an additional intelligent safety layer to protect you and your phone. The Mega is proudly Made in India and comes with a Type C to C cable to Fast charge itself.

The Mega is available on stuffcool.com ( https://www.stuffcool.com/collections/power-bank/products/mega-10000mah-30w-pd-super-compact-powerbank } and amazon.in (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C74765P5)

Tech Specs:

Battery Capacity:10000 mAh

Input(Type-C): 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/2.5A, 20V/1.5A (30W)

Output(Type-C): 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/2.5A, 20V/1.5A (30W)

PPS : 3.3~11V/3A, 3.3~16V/2A (33W)

Output(USB-A) :5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A (18W)

Total Output : 30W

Weight : 180g ± 10g

Dimension:83x63x25 mm