Stuffcool launches Made in India 10000 mAh 15W Wireless Power Bank

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest product: the PB9036W – A Made in India 15W Wireless Charging Power Bank with 20W PD Wired output. The power bank is perfect to wirelessly charge Flagship Samsung, Pixel, iPhones, AirPods and other wireless enabled devices on the go! The power bank supports all modes of Qi Wireless charging up to 15W of power.

What makes the PB9036W a winner is its versatility. It is designed to Wirelessly Fast Charge compatible Flagship Samsung devices (15W), latest Samsung Z series Fold & Flip devices (10W), and the latest Pixel 7 & 7 Pro and Apple mandated 7.5W wireless charging for all iPhones after iPhone 8, including the latest iPhone 14 series. The power bank also supports wireless charging for AirPods Pro, Samsung buds and other wireless enabled personal audio devices.

The PB9036W is also equipped with a fast charging wired output. The type C port is capable of providing 20W of PD power, perfect to fast charge any iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. It is also capable of providing 22W of PPS power, making it a perfect accessory for the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 devices. The Type A port provides up to 22.5W of fast charging power for compatible android devices.

The PB9036W meets BIS standards and is also equipped with a 5-layer intelligent safety protocol to protect your devices and provide steady power without hassles or wires.

Tech Specs:

Power Bank Model: PB9036W

Battery Capacity : 10000 mAh / 37Wh

Input (Type-C) : 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A , 12V/1.5A (18W)

Input (Micro) : 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A , 12V/1.5A (18W)

Output (Type-C) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (20W)

Output (Type-C) PPS: 3.3-11V 2A (22W max)

Output (USB A) : 4.5V/5A,5V/3A, 9V/2.0A, 12V/1.5A (22.5W)

Output (Wireless) : 5/7.5/10/15W