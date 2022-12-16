Stuffcool launches a Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for iPhones & Apple Watches

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – PB9063W, a 5000mAh Magnetic Wireless powerbank, with a first-ever Apple Watch Charging module built into the power bank. This magnetic wireless power bank is perfect for the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series, and is also compatible with all versions of the Apple Watch. Proudly Made in India, the powerbank also supports 20W PD Type C wired fast charging, and has a lightning input port as well. Super sleek and compact, it attaches to the back of your iPhone and allows you to use the phone while it is charging.

Wireless Fast Charge for All Things iOS

The PB9063W Magnetic Wireless power bank is designed to fast charge the entire iOS ecosystem, wirelessly! The power bank support simultaneous charging of an iPhone and Apple Watch, and also supports wireless charging of 3rd Gen AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st & 2nd Gen). The PB9063W features a leather stand for easy viewing and operation while its being charged wirelessly.

Go Hands-free with Pass Through Charging

The PB9063W also supports Pass Through Charging – which means that you can charge the power bank while you are charging your iPhone or watch or both. Pull out the leather stand, and it acts like a desk charging station. The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank can also charge other Qi Wireless Charging devices up to 15W such as Flagship Samsung phones, Pixel 7/7 Pro phones and also wireless compatible personal audio devices such as Galaxy Buds, Pixel Buds, etc.

The PB9063W also boasts of wired fast charging providing PD20W Output from its type C port, charging an iPhone 50% in 30 mins.

The power bank can also be charged with an iPhone charging cable, through its Lighting input port.

Proudly Made in India

The PB9063W Magnetic Wireless power bank is proudly Made in India, is BIS Approved and is comes equipped with advanced safety protocols to safeguard your phone.