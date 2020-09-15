Stretch Wrapping and Shrink Wrapping are two of the most preferred option when it comes to shipping products with protection. However, while both of the Wrapping’s job is to protect the product with the utmost protection. Both of them have quite a lot of differences. Hence, many people out there ask Stretch Wrapping vs. Shrink Wrapping, which one is a better option.

But not to worry, in this article, we will be drawing a difference between both of the wrapping types and help you to know the difference.

Sounds good? So let’s just go ahead and explain you the difference:

What is Stretch Wrapping?

Stretch wrapping is one of the most common types of wrapping methods. In this method, we use a stretchable plastic film wrapped around a load of products and allow it to get stretched. Also, the elastic of the plastic holds the product tighter and safeguards it from any sort of damage.

Talking about what the stretch wrapping is made from, well mostly stretch wrapping is made out of polyethylene plastics.

What is Shrink Wrapping?

Shrink wrapping is also a widely used method. In this case, we usually use a large plastic bag and cover the product with it. After covering the product, we simply use a hot gun to shrink the plastic. So it can create an airtight seal.

Most of the electronics that we purchase from the market come in a shrink wrapping type of packaging. Also, this type of packaging uses polyolefin plastic.

Where do we use Stretch wrapping?

Stretch wrapping is good for holding products together and it is mostly used for transport and storage purposes.

Also, stretch wrapping comes in different films with special features. For example, UV stretch wrap, anti-static stretch film, colored stretch film, and so on.

Where do we use Shrink wrapping?

This kind of wrapping is mostly used for protecting a sing product from dust or weather. Or to tighten up a bunch of items together. Even, it can also wrap products together on a pallet.

However, compared to stretch wrapping, the usages of shrink-wrapping is quite low. And it is mostly used for covering food items like cheese, meats, or vegetables.

Advantages of Stretch Wrapping:

Protection:

One of the main benefits of Stretch wrapping is that it offers you the utmost protection. This allows you to secure and protect y our goods from moisture and dust pretty easily. Also, there are a variety of stretch wrapping options are available. For example, if you choose the UV film option, then it will allow you to save your product from UV rays.

Cost-Effective:

Another advantage of stretch wrapping is that it is cost-effective. Even, it is extremely inexpensive compared to other wrapping options available in the market. As the equipment needed for stretch wrapping is cheaper than any other method.

Adaptability:

Lastly, one of the top benefits of the stretch film wrapping is that it offers you the ability to wrap a range of goods. As a result, you can wrap a huge number of goods. While on the other hand, other wrapping methods do not offer you vast adaptability.

Advantages of Shrink Wrapping:

Protection:

Shrink wrapping also helps you to protect your goods in a better way. It protects your product from dust and moisture. As it sucks out all the air and leaves the good completely protect from all the elements. So if you are want to ship something vulnerable, shrink wrapping is the best solution.

Damage:

Shrink wrapping also takes care of the damaged part. It can handle damage much better than any other wrapping method. As a result, you can easily transport or store your good in a secure way without worrying about getting the product damaged.

Breathable:

Shrink wrapping is also breathable. It offers you proper ventilation. As a result, you will easily be able to reduce the damage caused by moisture.

Stretch Wrapping vs. Shrink Wrapping – What’s the difference?

The critical difference between both of the wrapping methods is that stretch wrap sees the product wrapped tightly in the wrapping file and make sure everything is secure.

The stretch film also gets stretched for about 300% of its natural size. And later it returns to its original size. As a result, it creates a tight bond.

Also, the same goes for shrink wrap. But in this case, we heat up the wrapping film to about 100-150 degrees centigrade and let it shrink when it gets cooled down. As a result, it creates a tight seal.

Wrapping Up:

Both the stretch wrapping and shrink wrapping are mostly used wrapping options available in the market but it’s up to your packing needs that decide which one to go for. We hope all the above information about both wrapping types gives you enough knowledge to pick your own option of wrap for your packaging needs. Most of the wrap types are easily available from local retail shops but few rare special ones you can find it in online shops like Amazon, enkoProducts, etc. Anyway, if there is anything you wish to ask then do feel free to comment below and we will help you out.