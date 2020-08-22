Videos have become the forefront of content consumption in recent years. Most people nowadays shoot some sort of videos showcasing their talent or skills and post them online for better reach and recognition. When considering video production, most people only think of video editing software. Yes, video editing tools are essential to provide a high-quality and professional-grade video consumption experience to the audience.

However, similarly significant is video repair software. This is because there is always a chance of your video file getting corrupted, which makes all your hard work until that point in vain. To be prepared in such a situation, it is always a good idea to invest in a video repair software as well.

For those in search of the best video repair software in 2020, look no further than the Stellar Video Repair Software.

What is Stellar Video Repair Software?

The Stellar Video Repair software is a tool that lets you repair broken, unplayable, or corrupted video files. The advanced features available within this software enables you to repair video files that got corrupted either during shooting, editing, conversion, or while transferring from one device to another.

Features of Stellar Video Repair Software

To give you a better understanding of the Stellar Video Repair software, let us go through the key features of this tool.

Repair Corrupted Videos Shot on Any Camera: Regardless of which camera you used to shoot the video, you can repair them using this software. Some of the popular supported brands include Nikon, Canon, Samsung, Fujifilm, Go Pro, DJI, Panasonic, and Olympus. Even videos shot on mobile cameras are supported. So if you have issues with videos shot on Android or iOS devices, you can fix them as well.

How to Use Stellar Video Repair Software?

Now that you have an idea about the features and functionalities of the Stellar Video Repair software let us take you through the steps required to repair video files easily using this tool.

First of all, download and install the Stellar Video Repair software for your operating system from here. Once installed, launch the Stellar Video Repair software on your computer. Now, click on the button named “Add File”, which you can find on the home screen of the software window. Select the video which needs to be fixed. Now, click on the button labeled “Repair”. The video repair process will now begin. Wait for it to complete. Once successfully done, you can click on the “Preview” button again to verify that all the fixes are correctly applied. Finally, click on the button named “Save” and select any destination for your repaired video file.

And that’s all! Once finished saving, you can navigate to the selected destination location and find your fixed video file in there.

Final Words

Having a video repair software handy makes you prepared for all kinds of situations where any of your dearest video files get corrupted. The best part of Stellar Video Repair software is that it has support for a wide variety of video types and formats, thus increasing the chances of recovering your video file significantly higher than when using any other recovery software.

We hope you found this review helpful. In case of any queries, do get in touch with us by leaving a comment below.