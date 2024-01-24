Spotify Prepares for Choice in the EU: Teases In-App Purchases on iPhone as DMA Looms

Spotify is taking a bold step towards breaking Apple’s App Store monopoly in the European Union. The music streaming giant has announced plans to test in-app purchases for iPhone and iPad users in the EU, a move directly challenging Apple’s restrictive policies and paving the way for more competition in the digital market.

Key Highlights:

Spotify to test in-app purchases for EU iPhone users ahead of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) implementation.

Users will see subscription offers, pricing details, and alternative payment options within the app.

This move challenges Apple’s App Store monopoly and could pave the way for fairer competition in the digital market.

This announcement comes ahead of the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new EU regulation designed to curb the power of “gatekeepers” like Apple and Google. The DMA requires these companies to allow alternative payment methods and app distribution channels, giving users more choice and control over their digital experiences.

Spotify’s Vision for a More Open App Ecosystem

In a blog post published on January 24, 2024, Spotify shared mockups showcasing its vision for the iOS app under the DMA. These mockups reveal:

Clear pricing information: Users will finally see the actual price of subscriptions and individual purchases within the app, instead of being redirected to Apple’s payment system.

Subscription flexibility: Users will have the option to easily switch between different subscription plans and manage their subscriptions directly within the Spotify app.

Alternative payment options: Users will be able to choose alternative payment methods besides Apple Pay, potentially offering lower fees and more flexibility.

Open app distribution: Spotify hinted at the possibility of allowing users to download the app from alternative app stores or sideload it directly, bypassing the App Store altogether.

Challenging the App Store Monopoly

For years, Apple has enforced strict policies on app developers, requiring them to use its proprietary payment system and prohibiting them from offering alternative pricing or subscription options within the App Store. This has resulted in significant revenue losses for developers, who are forced to pay Apple a 30% commission on all in-app purchases.

Spotify has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store policies, arguing that they stifle competition and harm consumers. The company has even filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the EU, accusing it of anti-competitive practices.

The Impact of the DMA

The DMA is expected to have a significant impact on the digital market, particularly for large tech companies like Apple and Google. By forcing them to open up their platforms and allow alternative payment methods and app distribution channels, the DMA could lead to increased competition, lower prices for consumers, and more innovation.

What’s Next for Spotify and the App Store?

Spotify’s decision to test in-app purchases for EU iPhone users is a significant step towards a more open and competitive app ecosystem. It remains to be seen how Apple will respond to this challenge, but the DMA is likely to force the company to make significant changes to its App Store policies.

The success of Spotify’s test will be closely watched by other developers and regulators around the world. If it proves successful, it could pave the way for similar changes in other regions, ultimately leading to a more open and competitive digital market.